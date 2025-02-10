BP Stock Rises Premarket On Reports Of Activist Investor Elliott Taking A Stake: Retail’s Bullish

A Bloomberg report said that Elliott would push the British energy firm to consider transformative measures.

BP Stock Rises Premarket On Reports Of Activist Investor Elliott Taking A Stake: Retail’s Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

BP Plc (BP) stock rose 6.7% in premarket trade on Monday and remained on track to open at its highest since August, on reports that Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in the oil major.

Bloomberg News reported on Saturday that Elliott’s stake in BP was “significant” and that the activist investor believed that BP is ‘significantly undervalued and its performance is disappointing.’

The report added, citing people familiar with the matter, that Elliott would push the British energy firm to consider transformative measures.

Elliott, founded by hedge fund manager Paul Singer, has pushed for changes in several energy firms in recent years, including U.S. utility NRG Energy and Canada’s Suncor Energy.

Elliott recently nudged Honeywell to split into three independent companies after unveiling a $5 billion stake.

Till Friday’s close, BP’s valuation was less than half of its London-listed rival Shell.

Last year, CEO Murray Auchincloss pledged to cut the company’s costs by $2 billion by the end of 2026.

Auchincloss has also looked to refocus on oil and gas investments and slowed down renewable energy operations.

In January, the company had agreed to lay off around 4,700 employees in 2025 to rein in costs.

BP will hold its capital markets day on Feb. 26 in London.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved higher in ‘bullish’ (71/100) territory than a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

BP’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:45 a.m. ET on Feb. 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BP’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:45 a.m. ET on Feb. 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user expressed joy that others are finally seeing the company’s value.

BP is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday.

The company had flagged lower fourth-quarter production and weaker earnings due to lower commodity prices in January.

Over the past year, BP’s U.S. shares have fallen 10.8%, while Exxon and Shell have gained 6.5% and 4.1%, respectively.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant

Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant

Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

These 3 Materials Stocks Led Retail Chatter Last Week

These 3 Materials Stocks Led Retail Chatter Last Week

Tesla Analysts Turn Cautious Amid Stock Slide: Retail Confidence Sags On Musk’s DOGE Drama

Tesla Analysts Turn Cautious Amid Stock Slide: Retail Confidence Sags On Musk’s DOGE Drama

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy: Not Australia or England, Muttiah Muralitharan picks THESE arch-rivals as favourites dmn

ICC Champions Trophy: Not Australia or England, Muttiah Muralitharan picks THESE arch-rivals as favourites

"Shown his true colours": Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's comments dmn

"Shown his true colours": Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's comments

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant

Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant

Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Video Icon
DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | What Triggers Earth's Deadly Landslides?

Infographic Hub | What Triggers Earth's Deadly Landslides?

Video Icon