BP Reportedly Mulls Castrol Lubricants Sale, But Retail’s Not Too Enthused

A Bloomberg report said the lubricants unit, whose products are sold under the Castrol brand, is also among the assets that Elliott has identified for potential disposals.

BP Reportedly Mulls Castrol Lubricants Sale, But Retail’s Not Too Enthused
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

BP Plc (BP) stock garnered retail attention on Tuesday after Bloomberg News reported that the company is considering selling its lubricants business. Shares were up marginally in after-hours trading.

Bloomberg reported that the unit could be worth about $10 billion in a deal, citing a source.

The report added that BP is considering selling the unit as one of many options to win back investor confidence.

Several media outlets reported last week that activist investor Elliott Investment Management has taken a nearly 5% stake in the British oil major.

Over the past few years, BP’s shares have lagged behind rivals such as Exxon, Chevron, and Shell. Under former CEO Bernard Looney, BP invested heavily in renewable energy instead of fossil fuel, based on a miscalculated bet that oil demand had already peaked by 2020.

The Bloomberg report said the lubricants unit, whose products are sold under the Castrol brand, is also among the assets that Elliott has identified for potential disposals.

The report said the company could announce the potential divestment during its capital markets day on Feb. 26. It added that deliberations on the possible sale are ongoing, and no final decisions have been made.

The Castrol brand is present in more than 150 countries, serving customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial, aerospace, and energy production sectors.

BP CEO Murray Auchincloss is expected to unveil a new company strategy during its capital markets day.

Last week, DZ bank analysts wrote that the company's extensive restructuring will take a long time to become visible in profits, lower debt, and more sustainable dividends. The brokerage added that further setbacks in the future cannot be ruled out as well, according to TheFly.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved down to ‘bullish’ (67/100) territory from ‘extremely bullish’(80/100) a day ago, while retail chatter remained ‘high.’

BP-Feb 18.JPG BP’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:34 p.m. ET on Feb. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Over the past year, BP’s U.S. shares have fallen 0.7%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Colgate-Palmolive Strikes Deal To Buy Australian Pet Food Brand Prime100: Retail Mood Improves

Colgate-Palmolive Strikes Deal To Buy Australian Pet Food Brand Prime100: Retail Mood Improves

SSR Mining Slides Aftermarket On Q4 Profit Miss, But Retail Stays Upbeat On Copler Mine Restart Timeline

SSR Mining Slides Aftermarket On Q4 Profit Miss, But Retail Stays Upbeat On Copler Mine Restart Timeline

Nike Stock Surges On SKIMS Tie-Up: Retail Bulls See Big Boost From Kim Kardashian

Nike Stock Surges On SKIMS Tie-Up: Retail Bulls See Big Boost From Kim Kardashian

Arista Networks Stock Surges On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings: Outlook Beats Estimates, Retail Sentiment Soars

Arista Networks Stock Surges On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings: Outlook Beats Estimates, Retail Sentiment Soars

Devon Energy Stock Rises Aftermarket On Q4 Profit Beat, Fuels Retail Euphoria

Devon Energy Stock Rises Aftermarket On Q4 Profit Beat, Fuels Retail Euphoria

Recent Stories

iPhone SE 4 likely on the way! THESE Apple products will complete your ecosystem gcw

iPhone SE 4 likely on the way! THESE Apple products will complete your ecosystem

Long weekend alert! Enjoy relaxing 4-day holiday in March; check dates here AJR

Long weekend alert! Enjoy relaxing 4-day holiday in March; check dates here

Kerala college Horror! Student attacked for wearing cooling glasses during dance performance; 6 suspended Kozhikode holy cross college anr

Kerala college Horror! Student attacked for wearing cooling glasses during dance performance; 6 suspended

Colgate-Palmolive Strikes Deal To Buy Australian Pet Food Brand Prime100: Retail Mood Improves

Colgate-Palmolive Strikes Deal To Buy Australian Pet Food Brand Prime100: Retail Mood Improves

Thandel OTT release: When and where to enjoy Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's HIT film NTI

Thandel OTT release: When and where to enjoy Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's HIT film

Recent Videos

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon