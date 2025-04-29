Bernstein stated that after high Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrutiny, Boeing Commercial Airplanes "should be on a much firmer path than in 2023.”

Boeing shares traded over 1% higher in Monday’s pre-market after Bernstein upgraded the stock to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’ and raised the price target to $218 from $181.

According to TheFly, Bernstein noted that the airplane manufacturer is "making the progress it needed for the growth trajectory" expected before the Alaska door plug accident in January 2024.

Bernstein also stated that after high Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrutiny, Boeing Commercial Airplanes "should be on a much firmer path than in 2023.”

During the first quarter, the airplane manufacturer’s losses narrowed significantly and revenues improved.

Boeing reported an 18% year-over-year (YoY) rise in its first-quarter (Q1) revenue to $19.50 billion that fell short of a Wall Street estimate of $19.79 billion, according to FinChat data. The rise in revenue was primarily driven by 130 commercial deliveries.

The company reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.49, narrower than the analyst estimate of $ 1.30. Net loss narrowed to $31 million during the quarter compared to $355 million in the same quarter a year ago.

According to a CNBC report, Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned stated that Boeing has historically been a stock that has traded on momentum.

“Once the trajectory solidifies, the stock can take off. If you wait, you can miss it,” he said. “This is what happened during 2023, when share prices doubled from 2022 levels to reach $260 at the end of 2023, just before the door plug accident.”

CEO Kelly Ortberg had said the company is moving in the right direction as it begins to see improved operational performance across businesses.

"We continue to execute our plan, are seeing early positive results, and remain committed to making the fundamental changes needed to fully recover the company's performance while navigating the current environment,” he said.

Boeing stock has risen over 3% in 2025 and over 2.5% in the past 12 months.

