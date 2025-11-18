According to a Reuters News report citing the carrier, the deal signed at the Dubai Air Show finalizes an agreement the two sides struck in July.

"The additional 787s will enable Gulf Air to enhance its premium long-haul offering and strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive regional market." — Gulf Air.

On Monday, Dubai-based carrier Emirates placed an order for 65 additional 777X jets, further bolstering its position as the largest 777X customer.

Rival Airbus also signed a deal with Etihad Airways to supply the Abu Dhabi-based carrier with 32 widebody aircraft.

Boeing (BA) is expected to garner retail attention on Tuesday after Bahrain’s Gulf Air reportedly finalized an agreement to buy 12 to 15 of the planemaker’s 787 series of widebody aircraft.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Reuters News report citing the carrier, the deal signed at the Dubai Air Show finalizes an agreement the two sides struck in July, when the Bahraini firm agreed to acquire at least 12 of the long-haul aircraft, popularly known as Dreamliners, with options for six additional jets.

"The additional 787s will enable Gulf Air to enhance its premium long-haul offering and strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive regional market," Gulf Air reportedly said. According to the report, a White House official stated in July that the Gulf Air deal was valued at approximately $7 billion, part of Bahrain's broader commitment to invest $17 billion in the U.S.

Deals Pile Up For Boeing, Airbus

Boeing's 2025 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) estimates that the Middle East will see sustained demand for wide-body airplanes, with the region needing nearly 3,000 new wide-body jets over the next 20 years. On Monday, Dubai-based carrier Emirates placed an order for 65 additional 777X jets, further bolstering its position as the largest 777X customer.

Boeing has also signed deals with African carriers Ethiopian Airlines and Air Senegal to supply a combined 20 of its best-selling 737 Max jets.

Rival Airbus also signed a deal with Etihad Airways to supply the Abu Dhabi-based carrier with 32 widebody aircraft, with deliveries starting from 2027. The European planemaker has also signed a deal with FlyDubai for 150 of its A321neo aircraft.

What Are Stocktwits Users Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Boeing was in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:59 a.m. ET on Nov. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Boeing stock has gained 7.6% this year, benefiting from a range of orders from countries worldwide, including those in the Middle East.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<