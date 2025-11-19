The companies noted that the agreement for 75 orders and 75 options will enable flydubai to modernize its fleet and further expand its growing network.

Boeing (BA) and flydubai on Wednesday announced that the Dubai-based airline has signed an agreement for its fourth 737 MAX purchase from the aeroplane maker.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The companies noted that the agreement for 75 orders and 75 options will enable flydubai to modernize its fleet and further expand its growing network.

"We are pleased to announce a new aircraft order agreement with Boeing. Looking ahead, proactive fleet planning is essential to ensuring we are well-placed to meet the rising demand for travel, a demand we are confident will continue to grow," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai.

At the Dubai Airshow, Boeing has signed a slew of orders from several airlines, including Emirates, as well as from Air Senegal and Ethiopian Airlines. On Monday, Boeing and Emirates signed a new order at the Dubai Airshow, where the airline placed an order for 65 additional 777X jets.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<