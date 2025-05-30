The FAA emphasized that it will continue to monitor Boeing’s ODA performance during the renewal period closely.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday that it will renew Boeing’s Organization Designation Authorization (ODA) for another three years starting June 1. The ODA permits an internal Boeing unit to perform specific certification and safety functions on the agency’s behalf under strict oversight.

The FAA said it evaluated Boeing against several performance criteria, including whether the company had implemented safeguards against interference with ODA unit members, the unit’s ability to self-audit and follow through on findings, and its overall independence in completing projects before granting the renewal.

In parallel, the FAA stated that it will maintain its “aggressive oversight” of Boeing outside the ODA framework to ensure the company upholds safety standards and continues to address quality control issues.

That includes strengthening Boeing’s Safety Management System, supporting non-punitive safety reporting, and fostering a stronger internal safety culture.

The announcement marks a rare regulatory win for Boeing, which has faced mounting scrutiny following recent production issues and aircraft failures.

The company is reportedly in conversation with the Department of Justice (DOJ) to strike a non-prosecution deal, which would allow the planemaker to avoid a felony conviction tied to its role in two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

Avoiding a criminal conviction would also potentially preserve the company’s eligibility for lucrative U.S. government contracts, including those with the Department of Defense and NASA.

Separately, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg stated at a conference on Thursday that the company’s deliveries to China are likely to resume next month.

“China has now indicated … they’re going to take deliveries,” Ortberg said. “The first deliveries will be next month.”

Boeing’s stock was up by over 3% in afternoon trade. Its shares have gained 15% this year and 18% over the past 12 months.

