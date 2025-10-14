Boeing has delivered 440 jets and booked 870 net orders this year so far.

Boeing (BA) delivered 55 aircraft in September, marking the third-highest monthly delivery in 2025, while recording 96 gross orders for new aircraft.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a CNBC report, this puts the company on track to deliver the highest number of jets since 2018. This comes at a time when production levels have steadied and executives have been targeting higher output rates for the 737 Max.

The number of jets delivered in September is lower when compared to the 60 aircraft delivered in June and the 57 aircraft delivered in August. Boeing has delivered 440 jets and booked 870 net orders this year so far. The aircraft manufacturer made ten deliveries each to Ryanair in September, the highest in the month.

Separately, Boeing also received approval from the European Union on the acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR) on the condition of the fulfillment of the commitments offered by the companies.

Shares of Boeing rose marginally in early trading on Tuesday. Retail sentiment on the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Boeing said on Tuesday it has delivered a total of 160 commercial airplanes and 32 aircraft for Defense, Space & Security Programs in the third quarter.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that the increasing deliveries, amid all the negative things, are “incredibly bullish.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported that Boeing and Airbus SE were reportedly facing “unprecedented” delays in aircraft certification and delivery, hindering airline expansion and efforts to decarbonize, according to customers.

Air France-KLM’s Chief Executive Officer Ben Smith said that the delays are causing big backlogs at major European carriers.

Shares of Boeing have gained over 22% this year and jumped 42% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<