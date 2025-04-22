Boeing said the parts of its digital aviation business that are being sold to Thoma Bravo include ForeFlight, AerData, and OzRunways assets, in addition to Jeppesen.

Aviation giant Boeing Co. (BA) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with private equity firm Thoma Bravo to sell parts of its digital aviation business for $10.55 billion.

Boeing’s shares edged lower by 0.10% at the time of writing.

This confirms a previous report that said Boeing was in advanced talks with Thoma Bravo to offload its Jeppesen unit.

The final agreement involves more than just the Jeppesen unit, however. Boeing said the parts of its digital aviation business that are being sold to Thoma Bravo include ForeFlight, AerData, and OzRunways assets, in addition to Jeppesen.

"This enables all parts of the digital portfolio to focus on their strengths," said Chris Raymond, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services.

This is an all-cash transaction, and Boeing said it will retain core digital capabilities, which include access to aircraft and fleet-specific data.

The company will use this to provide fleet maintenance, diagnostics, and repair services to commercial and defense customers.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said this transaction is aimed at helping the company focus on its core business and strengthen its balance sheet. Ortberg became the chief executive in August 2024 and is currently in the midst of a turnaround effort following the plane maker’s 737 Max jet incident.

The jet maker said nearly 3,900 employees work in the Digital Aviation Solutions business, including those who work on parts still with Boeing and those sold to Thoma Bravo.

While the company did not provide details of this transition, it stated that it is working with Thoma Bravo to make it as seamless as possible.

Boeing anticipates the sale to close by the end of 2025, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals.

This comes a day ahead of the company’s first-quarter earnings, set to be released on Wednesday.

Boeing has also been caught in the crossfire between the U.S. and China – multiple jets made by the company had to be flown back to the U.S. due to Trump’s tariff policies.

Boeing’s stock has declined 10.2% year-to-date.

