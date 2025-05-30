According to a CNBC report, Ortberg also pointed out that Boeing has been paying tariffs on imported components from Italy and Japan for its wide-body Dreamliner planes, which are manufactured in South Carolina.

Boeing Co. (BA) CEO Kelly Ortberg reportedly stated on Thursday that the airplane manufacturer will resume its China deliveries next month after a brief pause in the wake of President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

“China has now indicated … they’re going to take deliveries,” Ortberg said during a Bernstein conference on Thursday, according to a CNBC report. "The first deliveries will be next month,” he added.

Shares of Boeing rose over 3% on Thursday.

Ortberg also pointed out that Boeing has been paying tariffs on imported components from Italy and Japan for its wide-body Dreamliner planes, which are manufactured in South Carolina, according to the report. He said a good part of it can be recouped when its aircraft are exported.

“The only duties that we would have to cover would be the duties for a delivery, say, to a U.S. airline,” he stated.

The Boeing CEO also stated that the airplane manufacturer plans to increase production of its best-selling 737 Max jet this year, which will require approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Ortberg told Aviation Week in an interview that it plans to wrap up the certification processes of two variants of its 737 Max jets by the end of the year.

“I’m not too concerned that we’ve fallen significantly behind. We’re doing things in our labs that we’re not talking about to be prepared for the next generation,” Ortberg reportedly said about its competition with Airbus.

Boeing recently reported that its April deliveries nearly doubled to 45 compared to 24 last year. This was the fourth consecutive month the company has delivered over 40 aircraft. In March, Boeing delivered 41 jets, compared to 44 planes the month before.

Boeing shares have gained over 20% in 2025 and in the past 12 months as well.

