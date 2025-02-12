BNB Defies Crypto Market Decline Amid Binance-SEC Legal Time-Out But Retail Still Turns Bearish

After 60 days, both parties plan to submit a joint status report assessing whether additional delays are necessary.

BNB Defies Crypto Market Decline Amid Binance-SEC Legal Time-Out But Retail Still Turns Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 3:00 AM IST

BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, gained 2.7% over the past 24 hours, bucking the broader crypto market downturn triggered by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments. 

The token’s strength followed news that Binance and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have jointly requested a 60-day pause in their ongoing legal battle.

The joint motion, filed on Feb. 10, seeks a temporary halt to litigation that includes serious allegations of securities violations. 

The filing states that the creation of a new crypto task force under SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce could "impact and facilitate the potential resolution of this case."

If the court grants the request, the pause could delay key proceedings, including Binance’s motion to dismiss the SEC’s amended complaint. 

It may also set a precedent for other crypto exchanges facing SEC scrutiny, such as Ripple (XRP) and Coinbase (COIN), to consider similar legal strategies.

The motion argues that a brief stay would “promote the efficient use of the court’s resources.” 

After 60 days, both parties plan to submit a joint status report assessing whether additional delays are necessary.

Screenshot 2025-02-11 142117.png Bitcoin Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.11 as of 1:45 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BNB dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago as chatter remained at ‘normal’ levels.

The SEC first sued Binance and its co-founder, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), in June 2023, alleging 13 violations of U.S. securities laws. 

The regulator accused Binance of deliberately evading U.S. regulations, enriching itself while putting investor funds at risk.

The legal pause comes amid shifting regulatory dynamics. 

On Feb. 4, the SEC launched a new crypto task force focused on clarifying digital asset regulations, a key area of scrutiny under the Biden administration.

While BNB’s price is down over 9% over the past month, it has gained more than 95% over the last year. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Bitcoin, Ethereum Slip As Powell’s Testimony Offers Little Relief For Crypto Market: Retail Turns Pessimistic

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ford Stock Eyes Another Day In The Red: Retail Stays Bullish, CEO Calls Out Trump Tariff 'Chaos'

Ford Stock Eyes Another Day In The Red: Retail Stays Bullish, CEO Calls Out Trump Tariff 'Chaos'

US Steel, Nucor, Steel Dynamics Expected To Benefit As Trump Formalizes Tariffs, Says Morgan Stanley: Retail Sentiment Soars

US Steel, Nucor, Steel Dynamics Expected To Benefit As Trump Formalizes Tariffs, Says Morgan Stanley: Retail Sentiment Soars

Carrier Global Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Finds Joy In Profit Beat

Carrier Global Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Finds Joy In Profit Beat

Travere Therapeutics Sparks Retail Frenzy As Stock Hits Over 2-Year High On FDA Approval Plan For Kidney-Disease Drug

Travere Therapeutics Sparks Retail Frenzy As Stock Hits Over 2-Year High On FDA Approval Plan For Kidney-Disease Drug

FIS Stock Dives 15% After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Shrugs It Off

FIS Stock Dives 15% After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Shrugs It Off

Recent Stories

Ford Stock Eyes Another Day In The Red: Retail Stays Bullish, CEO Calls Out Trump Tariff 'Chaos'

Ford Stock Eyes Another Day In The Red: Retail Stays Bullish, CEO Calls Out Trump Tariff 'Chaos'

US Steel, Nucor, Steel Dynamics Expected To Benefit As Trump Formalizes Tariffs, Says Morgan Stanley: Retail Sentiment Soars

US Steel, Nucor, Steel Dynamics Expected To Benefit As Trump Formalizes Tariffs, Says Morgan Stanley: Retail Sentiment Soars

Carrier Global Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Finds Joy In Profit Beat

Carrier Global Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Finds Joy In Profit Beat

Travere Therapeutics Sparks Retail Frenzy As Stock Hits Over 2-Year High On FDA Approval Plan For Kidney-Disease Drug

Travere Therapeutics Sparks Retail Frenzy As Stock Hits Over 2-Year High On FDA Approval Plan For Kidney-Disease Drug

FIS Stock Dives 15% After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Shrugs It Off

FIS Stock Dives 15% After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Shrugs It Off

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon