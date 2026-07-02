The U.S. Treasury has selected two low-cost BlackRock iShares exchange-traded funds as foundational investment options for the upcoming federal "Trump Accounts" initiative to build childhood wealth.

BlackRock’s broad-market iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) have been officially selected by the U.S. government for its new early-wealth program.

Both designated investment vehicles have highly competitive 0.03% expense ratios, aligning with the initiative's goal to keep long-term wealth building affordable for American families.

BlackRock is launching matching contributions for its own eligible workers' accounts and has distributed nearly $6 million in grants to promote youth financial literacy.

BlackRock (BLK) share price inched 0.5% higher after-hours after the U.S. Treasury selected two exchange traded funds (ETFs) managed by the firm to serve as cornerstone investment options for Trump Accounts.

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Trump Accounts is an initiative that aims to provide the youngest generation of Americans with direct exposure to the nation's capital markets.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) slipped about 0.1% after-hours.

Core Investment Offerings

Under the new government program, families will be able to invest through BlackRock’s iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT). Both funds are designed to give participants a diversified stake in prominent U.S. corporations and the wider domestic economy.

BlackRock executives emphasized that both exchange-traded funds carry a 0.03% expense ratio, a feature intended to reduce the financial barriers associated with entering the stock market.

"By giving younger Americans the opportunity to start investing earlier, Trump Accounts can help millions build long-term financial security," Larry Fink, BlackRock chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. He noted that the structure allows younger citizens to share more directly in the economic expansion of the country.

Philanthropic And Employee Support

Coinciding with the Treasury announcement, BlackRock is expanding its broader corporate initiatives focused on early-life financial health. The asset management firm's philanthropic arm, the BlackRock Foundation, recently distributed a $1 million grant to the organization Invest America to fund public awareness and enrollment campaigns for the federal accounts.

Additionally, BlackRock announced it will provide a corporate match for the federal government's $1,000 contribution to the accounts of eligible U.S. employees, boosting early savings for its own workforce.

BLK Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes, and sentiment for ITOT and IVV ETFs was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

BLK stock has lost 10% year-to-date.

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