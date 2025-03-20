Vivo Y19e with 5500 mAh battery launched in India | Here's how much it costs

Read Full Article

Vivo has expanded its range of smartphones by introducing the Y19e, its most economical model, in India. The entry-level smartphone has a 5,500mAh battery, a Unisoc CPU, and an HD+ display. The gadget has IP64 certification for water and dust resistance and runs Android 14 with FunTouch OS 14 on top.

Vivo Y19e: Features and specifications

The 6.74-inch HD+ display of the Vivo Y19e has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a pixel resolution of 720x1600. It is powered by 4GB of RAM and an octa-core Unisoc processor. With a microSD card, the 64GB of internal storage may be increased. A 13MP main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 0.08MP secondary sensor with an f/3.0 aperture make up the smartphone's dual-camera arrangement on the rear. A 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls is located on the front. The Vivo Y19e is certified military-grade and has a fingerprint sensor on the side. A 5,500mAh battery that supports 15W charging powers it.

Also Read | Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro launched in India: Check features, price and more

Vivo Y19e comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it also comes with military grade certification. The entry-level Vivo smartphone also comes with IP64 rating which makes it resistant to dust and water.

Vivo Y19e: Price, colours and more

The Vivo Y19e costs Rs 7,999 and comes in a single version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is available in Majestic Green and Titanium Silver. Beginning today (March 20), the smartphone may be bought both offline at approved retail locations and online at sites including Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo's e-store.

Also Read | iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Which latest smartphone you should buy in 2025?

Vivo Y19e: Launch offers

Customers who buy the Vivo Y19e may purchase a Jio prepaid plan for Rs 449 that includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud, as well as 84GB of total data (3GB per day). Additionally, customers would get up to Rs 5,000 in bonuses.

Latest Videos