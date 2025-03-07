Bitcoin Tumbles As Trump's BTC Reserve Plan Fails To Impress: Retail Traders Livid As Strategy Stock, Other Cryptos Also Sink

Trump’s crypto and AI czar David Sacks revealed that the reserve would be created using Bitcoin that the U.S. government forfeited through legal actions.

Bitcoin Tumbles As Trump's BTC Reserve Plan Fails To Impress: Retail Traders Livid As Strategy Stock, Other Cryptos Also Sink
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Bitcoin (BTC.X) tumbled nearly 5% on Thursday evening as President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve. The fall in Bitcoin prices also sank the Strategy Inc. (MSTR) stock, formerly known as MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy chairman Michael Saylor had previously suggested that the U.S. government could buy up to one million BTC to set up the strategic reserve. The news comes a day ahead of the highly anticipated White House Crypto Summit.

However, Trump’s crypto and AI czar David Sacks revealed that the reserve would be created using Bitcoin that the U.S. government forfeited through legal actions and not from taxpayer money as expected earlier.

“The government will not acquire additional assets for the Stockpile beyond those obtained through forfeiture proceedings,” he said in a post on X.

Additionally, Trump’s executive order also mandates an audit of the government’s digital asset holdings – Sacks noted that while estimates peg the U.S. government’s BTC holdings at 200,000, it has not been verified so far.

“The U.S. will not sell any bitcoin deposited into the Reserve. It will be kept as a store of value. The Reserve is like a digital Fort Knox for the cryptocurrency often called ‘digital gold’,” Sacks added.

Reacting to the news, Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH.X), XRP (XRP.X), and Dogecoin (DOGE.X) tumbled, with BTC witnessing the steepest fall.

Shares of Strategy also fell nearly 8% in after-market trade as investors digested the impact of the government not buying the one million BTC that Saylor had expected.

Although retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Bitcoin was in the ‘bullish’ territory, investors expressed anguish after finer details of the strategic reserve were revealed.

BTCX retail sentiment.jpg BTC sentiment and message volume March 6, 2025, as of 8 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks that while this doesn’t mean Bitcoin is dead, the order has applied brakes on the current rally.

Another user asked people about the government investing billions of dollars in BTC.

Responding to the executive order, Saylor said he has “a few budget-neutral strategies” to acquire additional Bitcoin to help the government shore up its reserves.

Despite multiple recent upsurges, Bitcoin is down more than 6% year-to-date.

Strategy’s stock, on the other hand, managed to edge up, gaining over 1% during this period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Xeris Biopharma Stock Soars To Nearly 4-Year High On Strong 2025 Outlook, Retail Bulls Charge In

Xeris Biopharma Stock Soars To Nearly 4-Year High On Strong 2025 Outlook, Retail Bulls Charge In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Nosedives On Mixed Q1, Weak Guidance: Retail Uses Dip To Accumulate ‘Value’ Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Nosedives On Mixed Q1, Weak Guidance: Retail Uses Dip To Accumulate ‘Value’ Stock

Kroger Stock Rises On Q4 EPS Beat: Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Kroger Stock Rises On Q4 EPS Beat: Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Reddit Unveils New Tools To Improve User Experience After Slowdown In Engagement Metrics: Retail Unimpressed Amid Tech Pessimism

Reddit Unveils New Tools To Improve User Experience After Slowdown In Engagement Metrics: Retail Unimpressed Amid Tech Pessimism

Mind Medicine's Net Losses Swell In Q4, But Retail Finds At Least 3 Reasons To Stay Bullish

Mind Medicine's Net Losses Swell In Q4, But Retail Finds At Least 3 Reasons To Stay Bullish

Recent Stories

Career Guide: How to choose the right MBA programme: Full-time, Part-time, or Executive MBA? iwh

Career Guide: How to choose the right MBA programme: Full-time, Part-time, or Executive MBA?

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Who is helping her? Is is syndicate? DRI claims 'threat to national security' shk

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Who is helping her? Is is syndicate? DRI claims 'threat to national security'

Bigg Boss Kannada fame Ranjith gets engaged to his sweetheart Manasa Gowda - Photos inside NTI

Bigg Boss Kannada fame Ranjith gets engaged to his sweetheart Manasa Gowda – Photos inside

EPF withdrawal made easy: Get your PF money via UPI apps like GPay, PhonePe AJR

EPF withdrawal made easy: Get your PF money via UPI apps like GPay, PhonePe

THIS actor got married at 70 for the fourth time to 29 years younger woman; Read on NTI

THIS actor got married at 70 for the fourth time to 29 years younger woman; Read on

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon