Crypto markets steadied after a week of sharp losses following renewed optimism over potential U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Cardano rose over 4% and XRP gained 3.5%, while Dogecoin and Ethereum also advanced amid continued ‘bearish’ retail sentiment on Stocktwits.

Crypto-linked equities, including Strategy and Coinbase, gained alongside a $3.8 trillion rebound in total market capitalization.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other major cryptocurrencies recovered in early morning trade on Monday after a volatile trading week amid flaring trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and a sell-off sparked by growing regional bank credit concerns.

Why Is The Cryptocurrency Market Rising?

The cryptocurrency market edged higher after Trump appeared optimistic on a potential trade deal with China on Sunday, when he listed out rare earths, fentanyl, and soybeans as the U.S.’s top issues ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month in South Korea.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also said that he will likely be meeting with counterpart Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in the coming week. The market now seems more optimistic that Trump’s threat of a 100% tariff on Chinese imports beginning in November may not happen.

Bitcoin’s price gained more than 3% in the last 24 hours, back above $110,000. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the leading cryptocurrency improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘high’ levels of chatter over the past day.

Cardano (ADA) led gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, followed by Ripple’s native token XRP (XRP). ADA’s price rose more than 4% in the last 24 hours, while XRP’s price gained 3.5%. Retail sentiment around both altcoins was in ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

Meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 3.1% and leading altcoin Ethereum (ETH) rose 2.6% in the last 24 hours. Both tokens also saw retail sentiment in ‘bearish’ territory.

Solana (SOL) and digital asset treasury company Solana Company (HSDT), were among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing. Solana’s price gained 1.8% in the last 24 hours, but retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the altcoin remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. Meanwhile, HSDT’s stock was down nearly 18% in pre-market trade, but retail sentiment was in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter over the past day.

The total cryptocurrency market value gained 2.7% in the past 24 hours, recuperating to $3.8 trillion, while CoinGlass data indicated around $435 billion was liquidated in the same time period. Around $162 million came from long positions, and $272 million came from short bets.

On the equities side, shares of Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, gained nearly 3% in pre-market trade. Meanwhile, shares of Ethereum-backed digital asset treasury (DAT) firm Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) rose 4.7%. Crypto-exchange Coinbase (COIN) climbed 2.7%.

