September hasn’t given Bitcoin a strong lift, but neither has it lived up to the month’s reputation as one of Bitcoin’s weakest periods either.

Bitcoin (BTC) edged higher early Wednesday as traders debated whether the cryptocurrency’s historical September slump will repeat or if the token is poised to break the pattern.

The apex cryptocurrency rose 1.1% over the past 24 hours, trading at $111,461. As of September, Bitcoin’s price has increased by 2.9%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

The move leaves Bitcoin’s trajectory for the month unclear. While the start hasn’t been strong, it hasn’t reinforced September’s reputation as one of Bitcoin’s weakest periods either. According to an ongoing poll on Stocktwits, retail traders believe Bitcoin may break the trend in 2025. Around 56% believe Bitcoin will finish higher, while 26% vote that Bitcoin will drop again ,and only 18% think there won’t be any big move.

Ethereum (ETH), on the other hand, was the only cryptocurrency in the red among the top 10 crypto tokens. Ethereum’s price fell 0.5% in the last 24 hours, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits trending in ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past day, down from ‘bullish’ last week.

However, shares of Ethereum-holding companies, Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) and FG Nexus (FGNX), were in the green during pre-market trade, despite the weakness in Ethereum’s price. BMNR’s stock gained more than 3%, and FGNX’s stock rose more than 4.5%.

Shares of Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, edged 0.5% higher in pre-market trade. Similarly, Bitcoin miners Riot Platforms (RIOT) and Mara Holdings (MARA) also gained around 0.5% each. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) moved 0.75% higher.

Other altcoins, including Cardano (ADA), Ripple’s native token (XRP), and meme token Dogecoin (DOGE), were in the green, led by Solana (SOL). Solana’s price gained more than 3% in the last 24 hours, while Cardano, XRP, and Dogecoin’s price gained around 1.5% each. Solana holding Upexi (UPXI), was up 3.34% in pre-market trade.

The overall cryptocurrency market increased by 0.9% over the last 24 hours. Crypto futures bets saw around $246 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data. Long liquidations were around $120 million, and short bets totaled $126 million.

