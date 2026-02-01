At the time of writing, Bitcoin fell 4.1% to $73,353, more than $1000 below and its lowest since Trump took office for a second term, just over a year ago. The previous lowest was $74,425 recorded on April 7, according to Bloomberg.

According to data from sosovalue, Bitcoin ETF recorded almost $1.5 billion in outflows last week.

Analysts at Ostium Labs have warned that markets are entering a data-heavy week, with multiple interest-rate decisions and major U.S. economic releases scheduled.

Retail sentiment around BTC changed from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bearish’ territory on Stocktwits.

Bitcoin fell to its lowest levels since Donald Trump took office as U.S. President for the second term, erasing all the gains it made over the past year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the time of writing, Bitcoin fell 4.1% to $73,353, more than $1000 below and its lowest since Trump took office just over a year ago. The previous lowest was $74,425 recorded on April 7, according to Bloomberg.

ETF Outflows Weighs

According to data from sosovalue, Bitcoin ETF recorded almost $1.5 billion in outflows last week, its second week in a row when there were outflows in the Total Bitcoin Spot ETF. Before that, the Bitcoin Spot ETF recorded $1.33 billion in weekly outflows.

The rout came after Trump announced Kevin Warsh as a nominee to become the next Federal Reserve chair. The appointment of Warsh, who has a reputation as an inflation hawk during his time as a Fed governor, has prompted uncertainty among investors.

On top of that, the Federal Reserve also decided to keep the key rates unchanged in its first policy meeting of 2026 and warned that inflation is still somewhat elevated.

Macro Data Is The Key

Analysts at Ostium Labs have warned that markets are entering a data-heavy week, with multiple interest-rate decisions and major U.S. economic releases scheduled.

The report noted that the concentration of Central Bank decisions and labor-market data could increase short-term volatility across currencies and other risk assets as investors reassess growth and interest-rate expectations.

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan recently described the current environment as a “crypto winter.” He noted that periods of high fear and consolidation have historically preceded longer-term recoveries.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around BTC changed from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bearish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume on Stocktwits.

One bearish user predicted the BTC price to hit $58K or lower.

Another user said that Bitcoin ‘will never replace anything’.