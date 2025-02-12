Bitcoin, Ethereum Slip As Powell’s Testimony Offers Little Relief For Crypto Market: Retail Turns Pessimistic

The crypto market turned bearish after Powell’s testimony, with Bitcoin and Ethereum declining as the Fed chair signaled no urgency for rate cuts.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Slip As Powell’s Testimony Offers Little Relief For Crypto Market: Retail Turns Pessimistic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Bitcoin (BTC) fell more than 2.3% over the past 24 hours, mirroring a broader decline in cryptocurrencies following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress. 

The total crypto market dipped 3.2%, with Ethereum (ETH) down nearly 3%, Solana (SOL) losing 3.3% and Ripple (XRP) tumbling by 1.7%.

Cardano (ADA), which surged as much as 15%, pared gains to 8% by the time of writing.

Powell largely reiterated his stance from two weeks ago, stating that monetary policy is now “significantly less restrictive” and that policymakers “do not need to be in a hurry to adjust” rates further.

While Powell’s routine testimony primarily focused on monetary policy, cryptocurrency regulation surfaced as a topic. 

The Fed chair acknowledged concerns over the “debanking” of crypto firms and indicated that the Federal Reserve is adjusting internal supervision policies in response.

Powell also suggested that stablecoins “may have a big future” and voiced support for regulatory efforts around them. 

However, he reaffirmed that the U.S. financial system would not adopt a central bank digital currency (CBDC) under his leadership, a long-standing concern within the crypto industry.

Traditional markets had little immediate reaction to Powell’s statements, but crypto prices weakened as investors parsed his remarks.

Screenshot 2025-02-11 134429.png Bitcoin Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.11 as of 1:40 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago as chatter declined to ‘low’ levels. 

Screenshot 2025-02-11 134546.png Ethereum Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.11 as of 1:45 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around Ethereum flipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago with chatter petering down to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ levels. 

One user on Stocktwits noted that Powell’s comments, combined with new trade tariffs from the Trump administration, could keep pressure on the crypto market.

Others remarked that Powell’s statements have historically been negative for cryptocurrency prices.

Powell also addressed fiscal policy concerns, telling lawmakers that there is “no time like the present” to put the U.S. budget on a more sustainable path.

On U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Powell said it was too early to assess their economic impact, noting that the Fed would monitor data rather than speculate on outcomes. 

Despite persistent questioning, Powell avoided commenting on the Trump administration’s economic policies, reiterating that the Fed remains independent of political considerations.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: ADA Outperforms Crypto Majors BTC, ETH As Grayscale Seeks Approval For First US Cardano ETF – Retail Sentiment Improves

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Carrier Global Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Finds Joy In Profit Beat

Carrier Global Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Finds Joy In Profit Beat

Travere Therapeutics Sparks Retail Frenzy As Stock Hits Over 2-Year High On FDA Approval Plan For Kidney-Disease Drug

Travere Therapeutics Sparks Retail Frenzy As Stock Hits Over 2-Year High On FDA Approval Plan For Kidney-Disease Drug

FIS Stock Dives 15% After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Shrugs It Off

FIS Stock Dives 15% After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Shrugs It Off

GlobalFoundries Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat As Market Shrugs Off Disappointing Q1 Guidance: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

GlobalFoundries Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat As Market Shrugs Off Disappointing Q1 Guidance: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Globalstar Stock Jumps After 1-for-15 Reverse Split, Nasdaq Shift: Retail Traders Stay Bullish

Globalstar Stock Jumps After 1-for-15 Reverse Split, Nasdaq Shift: Retail Traders Stay Bullish

Recent Stories

Carrier Global Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Finds Joy In Profit Beat

Carrier Global Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Finds Joy In Profit Beat

Travere Therapeutics Sparks Retail Frenzy As Stock Hits Over 2-Year High On FDA Approval Plan For Kidney-Disease Drug

Travere Therapeutics Sparks Retail Frenzy As Stock Hits Over 2-Year High On FDA Approval Plan For Kidney-Disease Drug

FIS Stock Dives 15% After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Shrugs It Off

FIS Stock Dives 15% After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Shrugs It Off

GlobalFoundries Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat As Market Shrugs Off Disappointing Q1 Guidance: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

GlobalFoundries Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat As Market Shrugs Off Disappointing Q1 Guidance: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Globalstar Stock Jumps After 1-for-15 Reverse Split, Nasdaq Shift: Retail Traders Stay Bullish

Globalstar Stock Jumps After 1-for-15 Reverse Split, Nasdaq Shift: Retail Traders Stay Bullish

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon