Bitcoin Drops Below $95K On Disappointing US CPI Data: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low

The hotter inflation print dampened investor expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, weighing on risk assets like Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Drops Below $95K On Disappointing US CPI Data: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price fell below the key $95,000 support level on Wednesday as higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data rattled both crypto and traditional markets.

Ethereum (ETH) was down 2.4% trading at $2,500 levels, while Ripple (XRP) tumbled 3.4% to $2.38.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.5% in January, exceeding forecasts of 0.3% and accelerating from December's 0.4% gain. 

Core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, increased 0.4% for the month, higher than the anticipated 0.3% and December's 0.2%. 

Year-over-year, core CPI stood at 3.3%, surpassing forecasts of 3.1% and December's 3.2% reading.

The hotter inflation print dampened investor expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, weighing on risk assets like Bitcoin.

After already trending downward this week, Bitcoin’s price took a sharp dive following the disappointing report as the total cryptocurrency market value dipped by 3.7% in the last 24 hours.

Screenshot 2025-02-12 091109.png Bitcoin Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.12 as of 9:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin deteriorated to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago – marking a year-low for the apex cryptocurrency’s ticker on the platform – as chatter remained at ‘low’ levels.

Some users highlighted the irony of Bitcoin, once viewed as an inflation hedge, now weakening on hotter-than-expected price data.

Others speculated that more downside could follow when the Producer Price Index (PPI) data is released on Thursday.

Bitcoin has remained rangebound between $90,000 and $109,000 for over two months. 

Concerns over artificial intelligence (AI)-driven risks from China, potential trade wars, and persistent inflation—leading to expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates—have kept prices in check.

While Bitcoin’s price more than doubled in value over the past year, its gains for 2025 remain limited to just 1% so far.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: BNB Defies Crypto Market Decline Amid Binance-SEC Legal Time-Out But Retail Still Turns Bearish

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Neuphoria Stock Jumps On Triggering $15M Milestone Payment From Merck For Alzheimer's Study: Retail Interest Explodes

Neuphoria Stock Jumps On Triggering $15M Milestone Payment From Merck For Alzheimer's Study: Retail Interest Explodes

CME Group Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

CME Group Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Gilead Wins Price-Target Boosts After Solid Q4, Retail Brushes Off Medicare Reform Hit To HIV Drugs

Gilead Wins Price-Target Boosts After Solid Q4, Retail Brushes Off Medicare Reform Hit To HIV Drugs

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

FIS Stock Gets Barrage Of Price Target Cuts After Q4 Earnings Report: But Retail Looks The Other Way

FIS Stock Gets Barrage Of Price Target Cuts After Q4 Earnings Report: But Retail Looks The Other Way

Recent Stories

football Arsenal title hopes hang by a thread as Havertz injury deepens crisis - is Arteta to blame snt

Arsenal's title hopes hang by a thread as Havertz injury deepens crisis - is Arteta to blame?

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Khan named among four ambassadors for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Sarfaraz Khan and Shikhar Dhawan among four ambassadors for the tournament

Josh Hazlewood to Ravindra Jadeja: Best 6 bowling performance in Champions Trophy history HRD

Josh Hazlewood to Ravindra Jadeja: Best 6 bowling performance in Champions Trophy history

Free booze and paid hangover leave! This Japan firm is offering special perks to attract talent ddr

Free booze and paid hangover leave! This firm is offering special perks to attract talent

Neuphoria Stock Jumps On Triggering $15M Milestone Payment From Merck For Alzheimer's Study: Retail Interest Explodes

Neuphoria Stock Jumps On Triggering $15M Milestone Payment From Merck For Alzheimer's Study: Retail Interest Explodes

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon