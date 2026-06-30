The $48,400 mark is crucial. Holding above it could signal the final stages of a market bottom, while breaching it could trigger larger sell-offs, analysts say.

On-chain analyst Axel Adler Jr. noted that long-term holders, now possessing a record 16.1 million BTC, remain calm despite price drops.

In contrast, analyst Rekt Capital argues that Bitcoin's price trajectory has been consistently down, with significant resistance at $66,000 and potential to drop toward the $45,000 band.

While the two analysts agree on a market bottom, they differ on the extent of potential losses that must be incurred before it is reached.

Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below $59,000 on Tuesday. The question hanging over the market is: Are we seeing the bottom forming, or just a pause before the next drop? Analysts are divided, and the disagreement is simply two ways of reading the same selloff.

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On-chain analyst Axel Adler Jr. said that the longest Bitcoin holders aren’t panicking. This group now has a record 16.1 million BTC under its belt, and they keep adding even as prices go down.

One of the main valuation metrics he follows has dropped to its lowest level in three years, a level that, in past cycles, has indicated the market is approaching a bottom, not the start of more pain. As long as these holders hold tight above their average buy-in price of roughly $48,400, the worst may be closer to the end than the beginning, Adler said.

The Bear Case

Pseudonymous technical analyst Rekt Capital noted in Bitcoin - Preparing For Q3 newsletter that every bounce from the $60,000 area for Bitcoin is lower than the prior one. The $66,000 level that has supported Bitcoin throughout the cycle is now turning into a ceiling, he said, warning that a brief July rally could give way to a slide to $47,000-$57,000, a price zone with little buying history to cushion a fall.

Rekt Capital's chart shows USDC dominance near 3.564%, with a projected pullback to 1.7% before a renewed climb above 4% — historically a headwind for Bitcoin. | Rekt Capital / TradingView

"The 50-month EMA, currently sitting at $66,000, is no longer providing the same buy-side reaction it did earlier this year. And with June's Monthly Close positioning to close beneath it, the implication is clear: this EMA is slowly beginning its transition from support into resistance," said the analyst.

How Has Bitcoin Performed In The Third Quarter Historically?

History is not much of a guide, one way or the other. As per Coinglass data, Bitcoin has had its worst and most volatile third quarter of the year. The third quarter has averaged a 6.05% gain since 2013, but with a median of just 0.96%, the lowest of any quarter, meaning the average is boosted by a few outsized rallies, while the typical Q3 barely moves. The split is a coin flip: green for seven of the last 13 years, red for six.

The best year was 2017, with an increase of 80.41%, and smaller gains in 2021 of around 25.01% and in 2020 of close to 18%. The downside has been just as dramatic, with losses of around 40% in 2014, 23% in 2019, and 12% in 2023.

Bitcoin already enters this Q3 on the back foot, down 23% in Q1 and 14% in Q2, leaving the quarter to set the tone for the rest of 2026.

Why It Matters

The two analysts' views are not really contradictory. One analyst says long-term holders are quietly building a floor. The other said the price must fall lower before it can be reached. Both lead to the same place but differ in how much pain must be felt first. And there is no tiebreaker in the historical record, as Q3 has been a wash more often than not.

That tension was the whole story in the third quarter, and the number to watch is $48,400. If Bitcoin can hold above it and long-term holders continue to accumulate, then the bear market may be entering its final act. A sustained break below it will mean even the most patient holders are throwing in the towel — and the bottom is still ahead.

Bitcoin’s price was trading at $58,387, down nearly 3% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, it was the top trending ticker. Retail sentiment around BTC was in the ‘neutral’ zone while chatter stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

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