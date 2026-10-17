Charles Schwab’s Lynch said BTC’s long-term fundamentals haven’t changed, even as Ethereum fell hard this year.

Charles Schwab’s Adam Lynch said crypto’s progress in Washington could “grind to a halt” if the midterm elections change who holds power.

However, he remained “somewhat optimistic” about a bipartisan deal.

Bitcoin rebounded after dipping to around $80,000, its lowest level since Sept. 18. Lynch said leverage has made the recent swings sharper.

Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded from its lowest point in nearly a month on Saturday, but Charles Schwab’s (SCHW) Adam Lynch warned that midterms could “grind [crypto industry] to a halt”.

Lynch, Director of Equity Research at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, made the comments in an interview with Schwab Network. He called the current administration “probably the most pro-crypto and crypto-friendly” one so far.

On Friday, Charles Schwab rolled out direct Bitcoin purchases to all eligible retail clients among its 40 million clients.

Bitcoin Rebounds From Monthly Low

BTC dipped to around $80,000 on Thursday, its lowest level since September 18. It has since rebounded since then. Lynch said leverage made the recent swings sharper. Traders who piled into long bets near $87,000 earlier this month were wiped out, he said, and the rebound also forced out some short sellers.

Bitcoin's price was trading at $81,545, down by 0.6% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘low’ levels over the past day. According to platform data, watchers for the apex cryptocurrency dropped nearly 47% over the past 30 days.

Ethereum Lags, But Bitcoin’s Fundamentals Hold

According to Lynch, Ethereum (ETH) has had it worse. He said it “hit a little bit harder this month,” while Bitcoin had “been the better performer.” Ethereum is down about 18% so far this year, compared to Bitcoin’s 7% decline.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ethereum remained in the extremely bearish zone, accompanied by low chatter levels over the past day. According to platform data, watchers for Ethereum dropped nearly 36% over the past 30 days.

But Lynch said Bitcoin’s long-term fundamentals have not changed. He noted that US Bitcoin exchange-traded products have brought in nearly $60 billion since January 2024. “It’s become a major player,” he said.

Why The Midterms Matter For Crypto

Lynch’s comments came as crypto legislation has been stuck in Congress after the market structure bill failed to pass. Regulators, however, were making progress on their own, he pointed out, talking about a “rulemaking process” the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) started “about 10 days ago” to build a “tailored framework for certain crypto transactions.” He said the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was also working on a broader digital asset framework.

“From the regulatory standpoint, I think we will see progress, and that will hopefully help the market,” he said.

That regulatory progress has come under an administration Lynch called the most crypto-friendly yet, which is why he sees the midterms as a risk.

President Donald Trump has pledged to make the US the “crypto capital of the world,” and has vowed the country will dominate the sector. He signed an executive order creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and, last year, signed the GENIUS Act, the first federal law for stablecoins.

Opposition Adds Uncertainty Ahead Of Midterms

However, not everyone in Washington shared that view. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), one of crypto’s most vocal critics, pressed the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in May over trust charters granted to crypto firms, including Ripple (XRP), Coinbase (COIN) and Paxos (USDP). She had also urged the Fed and Treasury not to use taxpayer money to rescue crypto investors.

A power shift could give crypto critics like Warren more say over that agenda. Lynch, however, still hoped for a deal. He said lawmakers have tried hard to find common ground on crypto. “So I’m still somewhat optimistic.”

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