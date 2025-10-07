Pompliano told CNBC that Bitcoin’s appeal lies in its scarcity, noting that governments will never stop printing money, so Bitcoin’s price will continue to rise.

Anthony Pompliano, founder and CEO of Professional Capital Management and a prominent crypto investor, said on Tuesday that Bitcoin (BTC) is emerging as the new “hurdle rate” for investors.

“Historically, we’ve looked at things like the S&P 500,” he told CNBC in an interview. “Since 2020, the S&P is up 100%, but priced to Bitcoin, it’s down 90%.”

Pompliano added that most traditional finance returns fail to match Bitcoin’s performance, emphasizing the simplicity and scarcity of Bitcoin as key drivers of its appeal. “They are never going to stop printing money, so Bitcoin will never stop going up. Think of Bitcoin as savings technology: work hard, spend less than you earn, and put the extra into Bitcoin,” he said.

Bitcoin’s price was trading at around $125,000 in early morning trade on Tuesday after hitting an all-time high of more than $126,000 during the previous session. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

