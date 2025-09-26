The company reported that the use of its CyPath Lung test enabled the detection of lung cancer at an early stage.

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) soared 56% on Friday after the company released three additional case studies, including one in which the use of its CyPath Lung test led to the detection of lung cancer at an early, possibly curable stage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company also stated that two potentially risky invasive procedures were avoided for patients facing difficult healthcare choices by using the test.

CyPath Lung is a non-invasive test designed to enhance the early detection of lung cancer in patients at high risk for the disease. In clinical studies, it was demonstrated that CyPath Lung had a sensitivity of 92%, specificity of 87%, and an accuracy of 88%.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<