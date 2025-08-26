The exchange said individual subscriptions will be capped at 10,000 USDT per user, down from earlier thresholds.

Binance announced on Tuesday that it will open the last round of subscriptions for its Plasma USDT Locked Product, setting a total limit of 500 million USDT after the first two batches were filled within minutes.

The new batch, launching on August 26 at 7:00 a.m. ET, will mark the final expansion of the offering under Binance’s On-Chain Yields program. The exchange said individual subscriptions will be capped at 10,000 USDT per user, down from earlier thresholds.

Existing positions from earlier batches remain unaffected. Rewards in USDT and XPL will continue as before, though XPL yields may fluctuate with total allocations, the exchange said. Subscriptions will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

