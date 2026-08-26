Under the agreement, SK Biopharmaceuticals gets exclusive worldwide rights to Biohaven’s Kv7 platform and its lead once-daily pill, opakalim.

Biohaven is set to collect $400 million without issuing new shares: $350 million at closing and $50 million in 2027.

Biohaven expects several data readouts from clinical trials in the near term, including mid-stage obesity data for taldefgrobep alfa in the second half of 2026.

Monetizing opakalim extends the company’s cash runway through 2028 and removes major near-term data risk, while BHV-1300 remains the key value driver, Raymond James said.

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) jumped 13% on Wednesday after the company said it had licensed its experimental epilepsy program to South Korea’s SK Biopharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $795 million, plus royalties.

The stock is now on track for its best day since late June, if gains hold.

Terms Of The Deal

Under the agreement, SK Biopharmaceuticals gets exclusive worldwide rights to Biohaven’s Kv7 platform and its lead once-daily pill, opakalim, now in late-stage testing for focal epilepsy. First results from the late-stage RISE3 study are due in the second half of 2026.

The closing of the deal still requires U.S. antitrust clearance. SK aims to bring the drug to the U.S. market as early as 2029 if the data and regulators cooperate.

In return, Biohaven is set to collect $400 million without issuing new shares: $350 million at closing and $50 million in 2027. It can earn an additional $150 million if the program meets development and regulatory goals. It also keeps royalties — a mid-teens to low-twenties cut of U.S. opakalim sales and a smaller royalty abroad. SK will also cover future program costs, including up to $245 million tied to earlier licensing deals.

Biohaven ended June with about $270.5 million. The agreement adds fresh capital to the company’s balance sheet.

CEO Vlad Coric called the $400 million “near-term, non-dilutive capital” that still leaves shareholders long-term upside. The company can now focus on immunology and other pipeline drugs, he noted.

Near-Term Catalysts

Biohaven expects several data readouts from clinical trials in the near-term besides opakalim’s late-stage results. The company also expects mid-stage obesity data for taldefgrobep alfa in the second half of 2026 and plans to initiate a pivotal study of BHV-1400 in IgA nephropathy during the same period. Its Graves’ disease drug, BHV-1300, is already in a late-stage trial.

Wall Street Weighs In

Raymond James cut its price target on BHVN to $30 from $50 while maintaining a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Monetizing opakalim extends the company’s cash runway through 2028 and removes major near-term data risk, while BHV-1300 remains the key value driver with pivotal data expected in late 2027, the firm said.

Raymond James’ new price target still implies a potential upside of about 109% from the stock’s last closing price.

How Did BHVN Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BHVN stock improved from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user cheered the licensing deal as “amazing news for investors.” They said that the deal removes the need for an offering to raise capital and expressed optimism about the data readout from the taldefgrobep alfa trial later this year.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user highlighted the company’s “highly impressive” pipeline and noted that it was founded by researchers and clinicians from the Yale School of Medicine.

“The quality of this pipeline and the elite geniuses behind it won’t be kept down. Market is going to wake up and realize the tremendous value here,” they wrote.

View this Stocktwits post

A third user said the deal reflects SK Biopharmaceuticals’ confidence in the upcoming readout from the opakalim trial.

View this Stocktwits post

BHVN stock has gained 44% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<