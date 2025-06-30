BHEL surged to an 8-month high after bagging a ₹6,500-crore order from Adani Power. The analyst advises fresh buying only if the stock sustains above ₹272 for two sessions.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) shares hit an eight-month high, rising over 3% intraday on Monday after securing a ₹6,500-crore order from Adani Power. The stock hit ₹272.10 — its highest level since October 17, 2024, in early trade.

The engineering giant will supply critical equipment and services, reinforcing its strong presence in the power sector. This deal marks a significant boost for BHEL, which has already rallied 18.61% year-to-date in 2025.

At the time of writing, BHEL shares were up 1%.

On the technical front, SEBI-registered analyst Akhilesh Jat flagged a bullish price pattern on the daily chart, typically seen as a continuation setup. The stock is approaching a key resistance zone near ₹272 on a closing basis.

He recommended buying only if the stock closes above ₹272 for two consecutive sessions. If this occurs, he expects further upside potential towards ₹310 in the near term.

However, Jat warned that this bullish setup would be considered invalid if the price fell below ₹243, which is a key support and the lower boundary of the flag pattern.

Until the breakout is confirmed, he advised traders and investors to wait and watch rather than pre-empt the move. While the Adani Power deal strengthens BHEL’s fundamental outlook, its technical setup supports a cautiously optimistic view.

Jat reinforced that fresh buying should only be considered if the breakout is validated with sustained strength above ₹272, with a strict stop loss of ₹243.

He noted that, despite a healthy order book, the stock’s valuation remains stretched, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.21 — significantly above the sector average — and a modest return on equity of 1.15%, warranting cautious optimism.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment is ‘bullish’ on this counter amid 'high' message volumes.

BHEL sentiment and message volume on June 30 as of 2:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

BHEL announced in April that its order inflows for fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) reached an unprecedented ₹92,534 crore, marking the company's highest-ever order book. This recent order win further strengthens BHEL's project pipeline, which is now at its peak for FY25.

