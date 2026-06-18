Artificial intelligence startup Midjourney shared details of a prototype body scanner, or a full-body tomographic imaging machine, which features Butterfly’s components.

Midjourney’s current scanner prototype incorporates 40 Butterfly Ultrasound-on-Chip imaging modules.

The components were licensed to Midjourney as part of a co-development agreement signed by the two parties last year.

Midjourney said in its blog that it will establish a health facility in San Francisco to house its body-scanning equipment, which will open at the end of 2027.

Shares of Butterfly Network (BFLY) attracted significant investor buzz on Thursday after the company’s partner Midjourney unveiled new medical equipment featuring its components.

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At the time of writing, BFLY stock was up 32%, hitting its highest level in nearly four years, and was among the top ten trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Midjourney’s Medical Equipment

Artificial intelligence startup Midjourney shared details of a prototype body scanner, or a full-body tomographic imaging machine, which contains 40 Butterfly Ultrasound-on-Chip imaging modules per system.

The components were licensed to Midjourney as part of a co-development agreement signed by the two parties last year, under which Butterfly expects to earn up to $74 million over a five-year period.

“Midjourney has unveiled an extraordinary whole-body scanner — no radiation, no magnetic risk, low cost, and accessible — with about half a million sensors scanning simultaneously and over two petaflops of processing power,” said Butterfly CEO Joseph DeVivo.

An MRI Spa?

Midjourney said in its blog that it will establish a health facility in San Francisco to house its body-scanning equipment, which will open at the end of 2027.

“The center itself is a flagship health spa we are calling the "Midjourney Spa." It will have hot tubs, saunas, cold plunges, and 10 scanners with the capability to do more body scans a year than all MRI scanners on Earth combined,” the startup said in its blog. “Our ambitious goal is by 2031 to have a fleet of over 50,000 scanners worldwide - with a total scanning capacity of a billion scans a month.”

What Do Retail Traders Think About BFLY?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward BFLY stock turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the last 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user on the platform wrote, “This vision from Midjourney is one of the wildest, most disruptive narratives I've read in a while.”

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BFLY stock has nearly doubled in value so far this year and has more than tripled over the last 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500.

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