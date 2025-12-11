According to a CNBC report, Bessent will propose a new approach for the FSOC in a bid to allow the monitoring body to adopt a freer process when it comes to the regulation and oversight of institutions under its mandate.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is reportedly gearing up to propose looser regulation by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a CNBC report, Bessent will propose a new approach for the FSOC in a bid to allow the monitoring body to adopt a freer process when it comes to the regulation and oversight of institutions under its mandate.

Bessent is expected to state in his letter that “the Council will work with and support member agencies in considering whether aspects of the U.S. financial regulatory framework impose undue burdens and negatively impact economic growth, thereby undermining financial stability,” according to the report.

The FSOC was established by Title I of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in 2010, following the 2008 financial crisis.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<