Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B) on Friday stated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has voted to amend the company’s bylaws, effective immediately, to separate the role of the Chairman of the Board of Directors from the role of the CEO.

In its filing, Berkshire Hathaway stated that Warren Buffett will continue to serve as the company’s chairman, while Greg Abel will assume the role of CEO on January 1, 2026.

In May, Berkshire’s board voted unanimously to appoint Abel as the company’s CEO, succeeding Buffett.

