Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) is scheduled to host its annual shareholder meeting on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska, drawing tens of thousands of investors eager to hear from Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett.

The event, often dubbed “Woodstock for Capitalists,” marks Buffett’s 60th year leading the conglomerate and the second meeting without long-time partner Charlie Munger, who passed away in late 2023.

Buffett, 94, is expected to address a wide range of topics, including market volatility, trade tensions under the Trump administration, and Berkshire’s growing cash pile, now totaling more than $310 billion.

The meeting comes amid heightened investor uncertainty and persistent questions about the future of the U.S. economy and global markets amid President Donald Trump’s tariff negotiations.

The 2025 meeting will begin at 9 a.m. ET with Buffett's introductory remarks, followed by an extended Q&A session. Vice Chair Greg Abel, his designated successor, and insurance chief Ajit Jain will join him in the morning. In the afternoon, Buffett and Abel will take questions without Jain.

One major topic of interest will be Berkshire’s stake in tech giant Apple (AAPL), which accounts for roughly 23% of the firm’s portfolio.

Apple stock has fallen more than 15% in 2025, and Berkshire trimmed its stake significantly last year, cutting its holding by two-thirds to 300 million shares by year-end, according to 13F filings.

That level has held steady since September, prompting speculation that Buffett may be done selling, at least for now.

Buffett previously cited tax considerations as a reason for the sales, suggesting he was managing capital gains amid concerns about rising federal tax rates. With Washington's political landscape shifting again, investors are looking for an update on his thinking.

Berkshire stock is up more than 17% in 2025, outperforming the S&P 500, which is down 5%.

Coca-Cola (KO), another core Berkshire holding, has gained 16.5% this year and represents 9.3% of its portfolio as of December 2024.

Berkshire’s first-quarter (Q1) earnings will be released Saturday morning, and further clues could be offered on whether the Apple stake has changed again.

