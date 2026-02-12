The BERA crypto token has nearly doubled in value over the past week and surged more than 60% in the last 24 hours.

The rally comes even as the broader cryptocurrency market has struggled to maintain gains.

Despite the gains, BERA’s price remains approximately 94% below its record high of $14.83 seen last year.

The expiration of a $25 million refund clause tied to Brevan Howard’s Nova Digital fund appears to have removed a potential overhang.

BERA’s price has gained 97.9% in the last seven days, according to CoinGecko Data. In the last 24 hours, the crypto token rose 60.7% to around $0.82. However, Berachain remains 94% below its record high of $14.83, reached last year when the token made its debut.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped over 5% in the last seven days. BTC’s price recovered to $67,000 in Thursday's early morning trade, edging higher by just 0.1% in the last 24 hours. Even when compared over the past month, Bitcoin’s price is down 27% while BERA’s price is up nearly 50%.

Ethereum (ETH) has seen a similar 37% decline over the past month and is down 6% over the last week. On Thursday morning, Ethereum’s price remained below $2,000, with traders watching for whether the “perfect bottom” would form at $1,890.

What Is Retail Saying About BERA Crypto Token?

BERA’s ticker was the top trending cryptocurrency on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the altcoin surged to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past day, while chatter remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

BERA retail sentiment and message volume on February 12 as of 2:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Many users on the platform had anticipated that the price would recover after a brief intra-day drop.

Others hoped the crypto token can ride this rally to another record high.

Nova Digital Refund Clause Expiry Seen Fueling Rally

The immediate catalyst appears to be the expiry of a controversial refund clause tied to Brevan Howard’s Nova Digital fund, which ran on February 6. The clause reportedly allowed the fund to request a $25 million refund if performance conditions were not met. Berchain also did a large token unlock event on the day, which cleared without triggering heavy selling.

The monthly gains follow the foundation’s strategic shift to a new model, “Bera Builds Businesses,” outlined in its 2026 outlook. Announced in January, the new strategy aims to identify three to five revenue-generating applications to create sustainable demand for BERA, a shift away from relying solely on token incentives.

What Is The BERA Crypto Token?

The BERA crypto token is the native gas staking token of Berachain. It works alongside the network’s stablecoin HONEY and governance token BGT forming a tri-token model.

It’s designed for decentralized finance (DeFi) users to deploy Ethereum-based applications. It relies on a “proof-of-liquidity” system, which means not only are users incentivized by staking the token, but they can also be awarded for providing liquidity to the DeFi apps.

While it’s not a meme coin, its roots do lie in the ‘Bong Bears’ NFT community. The community and developers behind Bong Bears are the same ones who laid the ground for the serious public chain.

