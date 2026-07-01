Bending Spoons shares traded at $32 per share as of this writing, compared to its offer price of $29 apiece.

Bending Spoons is an Italian technology company that develops, acquires, and operates consumer software applications.

The company said it intends to use the proceeds of the offering to fund new acquisitions and meet its general corporate requirements.

Bending Spoons reported revenue of $601.3 million in the first quarter, up 132% year-on-year.

Shares of Bending Spoons (BSP) rose 11% on their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, after the owner of AOL and Vimeo raised $1.68 billion through the initial public offering.

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As of this writing, Bending Spoons shares traded at $32 per share, compared with its offer price of $29 per share.

Bending Spoons priced its offering above the previously indicated range of $26 to $28 per share. The company and its existing shareholders sold about 58 million shares in the IPO, with underwriters having an option to purchase an additional 8.7 million shares.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Bending Spoons trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

What BSP Does

Bending Spoons is an Italian technology company that develops, acquires, and operates consumer software applications.

The company stated in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that its portfolio of digital brands built through acquisitions served more than 500 million monthly active users in 2025.

The company’s revenue climbed to $1.31 billion at the end of 2025, while net loss stood at $137 million.

During the first quarter (Q1) this year, Bending Spoons reported revenue of $601.3 million, up 132% year-on-year from $258.9 million during the year-ago period.

It also swung to a net profit of $27.5 million in Q1, compared to a loss of $112.2 million during the same period a year ago.

What BSP Intends To Do With IPO Proceeds

Bending Spoons stated in its regulatory filing that it intends to use the proceeds of the offering to fund new acquisitions and meet its general corporate requirements.

“We see a vast opportunity ahead. We’ve identified more than 1,000 digital businesses (both private and public) that could be attractive acquisition targets in the future, representing nearly $400 billion in aggregate estimated annual revenue in 2025,” the company stated.

BSP Is Banking On AI

Bending Spoons stated in its filing that it is banking on AI as a potentially powerful tailwind and believes it is well-positioned for future growth.

“As we transform AOL, Eventbrite, and Vimeo, and continue to optimize our other businesses, 2026 is shaping up to be strong. However, our focus remains on maximizing our prospects not for next quarter or even next year, but for the long run,” it stated.

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is up 34% over the past 12 months, while the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) is up 43%.

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