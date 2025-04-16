Li Chenggang was appointed as the country's international trade negotiation representative and as the Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce, replacing Wang Shouwen

In an unexpected move, China's State Council on Wednesday replaced its top trade representative amid the ongoing tariff war even as President Donald Trump's administration claimed the applicable levies on China imports stood at a whopping 245%.

The Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said Li Chenggang was appointed as the country's international trade negotiation representative and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce.

He would replace Wang Shouwen, who was removed from both positions.

Li would now be a key member of China's trade negotiation team before the U.S. and China kick off negotiations to mitigate the impact of the massive tariffs.

Neither side has taken bated an eyelid, even though the U.S. claimed in a fact sheet released late Tuesday that more than 75 countries have already reached out to discuss new trade deals.

In the same release, the White House announced that China now faces 245% tariffs on imports to the U.S. “as a result of its retaliatory actions.”

After the U.S. announced fresh 34% levies in early April, in addition to the 20% that remained in force, China retaliated with a similar levy.

Through a series of levies and counter-levies, the aggregate rate applicable to Chinese imports stood at 154%. China, however, deemed it fit to keep its reciprocal tariffs on imports from the U.S. at 125%.

In response to the White House's statement of the 245% rate, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a press briefing, "You can ask the US side for the specific tax rate figures," Global Times reported.

The spokesperson reportedly clarified that China's stance was clear and that its countermeasures were to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests as well as international fairness and justice.

China does not want to fight these wars but is not scared of them, he added.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<