Beamr stated that its goal is to address the common challenge in live streaming, where original footage, often recorded in formats like 720p, fails to meet the quality expectations of viewers using 4K displays.

Beamr Imaging (BMR) on Monday announced plans to unveil a real-time AI solution that enhances video quality to 4K resolution for live streaming applications, especially for broadcasters and platforms covering live events such as sports and concerts.

This AI-powered solution will be demonstrated using Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) Holoscan for Media platform during the upcoming IBC 2025 conference, taking place in Amsterdam from September 12 to 15.

Following the news, Beamr Imaging’s stock traded over 4% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

BMR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:15 a.m. ET on Sep. 8, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user lauded the company’s latest move.

“Broadcasters and streamers have long faced the dilemma of balancing premium quality with cost efficiency for live events,” said Beamr CEO Sharon Carmel. “Our demonstration with NVIDIA Holoscan for Media, leveraging NVIDIA’s RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation, showcases how this challenge can be solved.”

Nvidia Holoscan for Media plays a key role in this end-to-end demonstration. Using its real-time AI capabilities, the platform boosts video resolution from 720p to 4K. The upgraded stream then passes through Beamr’s Content-Adaptive Bitrate (CABR) system, which further compresses the video stream. CABR works by analyzing each video frame individually, reducing bandwidth usage by up to 50% while maintaining image quality.

Beamr Imaging's stock has lost over 45% in 2025 and over 16% in the past 12 months.

