The company stated that while it cannot disclose the specifics of the order, it will deliver it in its entirety in 2026.

Beam Global (BEEM) shares surged nearly 11% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade after the company announced that it has received a material order for its battery products from a drone company.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Beam stated that while it cannot divulge the specifics of the order, it will deliver it in its entirety in 2026.

“Beam’s patented technology delivers energy density and safety into lightweight and bespoke form factors – essential criteria for the best in drones. Our investment in creating these differentiated energy storage products is clearly paying off,” said Beam CEO Desmong Wheatley.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Beam Global hovered in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<