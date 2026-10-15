On Wednesday, American Electric Power Company announced that it will invest about $4 billion in a power generation project under a 20-year agreement with Google, with Bloom Energy expected to power the new facility.

AEP said construction would begin in 2026, and the facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2028.

Meanwhile, a larger selloff in AI-related stocks sparked a broader dip in related companies, including Bloom Energy.

Concerns that Chinese products could edge out other players in the market sparked a widespread global selloff in AI stocks.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) slipped more than 3% in the overnight session late Wednesday as a broader selloff in artificial intelligence stocks pressured the company.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) announced that it will invest about $4 billion in a new 702-megawatt fuel cell generation project near Cheyenne, Wyoming, under a 20-year power purchase agreement with Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google. Bloom Energy is expected to power the new facility.

Why Are AI Stocks Selling Off?

Earlier this week, ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), China’s largest DRAM manufacturer, announced plans to develop new products and said it will release next-generation products by the end of 2026. This is likely to reduce the cell area for data storage in current DRAMs by about 33%.

The announcement stoked concerns that Chinese products could edge out other players, sparking a widespread global selloff in semiconductor companies.

Major U.S. chip companies, including Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Micron Technologies (MU) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), slumped in the overnight session late Wednesday. Hyperscalers like Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) also declined.

Bloom Energy’s fuel-cell systems that generate on-site electricity have become a core component of the AI trade.

AEP Deal Details

Meanwhile, American Electric Power announced that Google will get power from Cheyenne Fuel Cell, LLC, which AEP owns and controls about 92% of.

The planned facility will employ Bloom’s advanced fuel cell technology to provide reliable, on-demand power.

AEP said construction would begin in 2026, and the facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2028.

"As power demand continues to grow, AEP is bringing together new technologies and strong partnerships to deliver reliable, innovative energy solutions quickly and at scale," Bill Fehrman, Chairman, President and CEO of AEP, said.

Retail Stance On BE, AEP Stocks

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE stock slipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory over 24 hours amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

However, one user said, “$BE everyone relax, we’re totally fine just a common overreaction. High beta equities always get smoked worse on selloff days. Earnings gonna bang as usual and we running way tf up.”

Another user said, “$BE OVERREACTION bigtime Recovery will be fast.”

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around AEP also slipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

BE stock is up more than 175% in 2026, while AEP stock has gained nearly 12% in the same period.

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