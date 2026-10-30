Investors worried about slower growth and weaker demand from automakers.

Netflix shares fell to a two-year low of $61.39 on concerns about slowing growth and viewership.

Mobileye shares hit a record low of $6.37 after third-quarter revenue fell 2%.

AppLovin stock faces weakness ahead of its Nov. 4 earnings report.

Netflix Inc. ( NFLX), Mobileye Global (MBLY) and AppLovin Corp. (APP) hit fresh 52-week lows on Thursday as investors grew cautious about their growth prospects. Slower streaming engagement, weaker automotive demand, reduced guidance and analyst price-target cuts fueled selling.

Mobileye and AppLovin stock declined 9% and 1%, respectively, while Netflix stock pared losses and ended the session 0.1% higher.

Netflix Faces Advertising And Viewership Challenges

Netflix stock fell to a two-year low of $61.39, extending losses as the streaming giant’s weak 2026 advertising revenue outlook of $2.7 billion continued to weigh on the stock. The slower development of its advertising technology business has delayed its ability to generate revenue from the lower-priced, ad-supported subscription tier.

Engagement trends have also raised concerns. Viewing hours rose just 2% in the first six months of 2026, suggesting the platform is finding it harder to grow audience activity.

Despite the recent share-price weakness, Morningstar sees the lower valuation as a potential opportunity for investors with a longer investment plan. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bullish’.

Mobileye Cuts 2026 Outlook As Automotive Demand Slows

Mobileye stock plunged to a record low of $6.37 as the driver-assistance technology provider reported a 2% decline in third-quarter 2026 revenue and narrowed its full-year outlook. The company narrowed its 2026 revenue guidance to $1.995 billion-$2.02 billion from the previous $1.97 billion-$2.02 billion.

Automakers, especially in Europe, are changing production schedules and using up excess EyeQ chip supplies. This has reduced short-term demand for Mobileye's technology. The company also faces delays in the broader adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems, creating uncertainty around its near-term revenue recovery. Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘neutral’.

AppLovin Faces Analyst Price Targets Cut Ahead Of Earnings

AppLovin stock reached an annual low of $252, with shares losing as much as 62% this year ahead of its third-quarter earnings announcement on Nov.4.

Analysts have grown more cautious about the company's growth outlook, citing slower expansion in mobile gaming, stronger competition, and uncertainty around its efforts to grow advertising beyond gaming apps.

On Wednesday, RBC Capital slashed its price target to $500 from $575 while retaining an ‘Outperform’ rating. UBS also reduced its price target to $414 from $790 but maintained a ‘Buy’ recommendation. Retail sentiment around the stock shifted to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’.

So far this year, NFLX, MBLY, and APP stocks have declined 33% to 62%.

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