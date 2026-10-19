Analysts expect revenue to double year-over-year to $1.06 billion and adjusted EPS to rise to $0.70 from $0.15.

Truist expects strong results and raised its target to $240, implying about 2% upside, while maintaining a ‘Hold’ rating.

AEP’s Google-linked fuel-cell project and Oracle’s reaffirmation of Bloom’s role at Project Jupiter helped support the stock's rise.

BE fell 21% last week, its worst weekly performance in nearly four months, amid a broader semiconductor and AI selloff.

Shares of Bloom Energy (BE) jumped over 4% premarket Monday as it entered earnings week, with quarterly results expected to highlight its rapid growth in AI infrastructure power and retail investors betting that Thursday’s report could revive the stock’s momentum.

BE stock tumbled 21% last week, logging its worst weekly performance in nearly four months amid a broader selloff in semiconductor and AI stocks. Chinese chipmaker CXMT’s next-gen memory plans fueled concerns about growing competition, weighing on the wider AI trade, including Bloom’s data-center power business.

BE Growth Forecasts Raise Earnings Stakes

Truist expects a strong third quarter, driven by healthy year-over-year demand, continued commercial momentum and improving profitability. The brokerage raised its price target to $240 from $218, implying about 2% upside from current levels, while maintaining a ‘Hold’ rating.

The firm said Bloom’s valuation already reflects much of its long-term growth opportunity. Its higher target reflects stronger near-term demand growth and expectations that increased equipment content per site will lift average selling prices.

Analysts expect third-quarter revenue to rise about 104% to $1.06 billion from $519.05 million a year earlier, with adjusted EPS increasing to $0.70 from $0.15, according to Fiscal.ai. EBITDA is projected to hit $249.29 million, compared with $59.26 million a year earlier.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, analysts expect revenue to rise 0.6% to about $1.07 billion, while adjusted EPS falls about 14% to $0.67, according to Koyfin. EBITDA is expected to fall 5.1% to $240.55 million.

Bloom reported its first billion-dollar revenue last quarter, posting sales of $1.065 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.78. It also raised its full-year outlook to revenue of $3.9 billion to $4.2 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.55 to $2.85.

Big Tech’s Power Needs Keep Bloom In Focus

Bloom’s fuel cells let data-center operators add on-site power quickly as demand for AI computing grows. The systems generate electricity from natural gas through an electrochemical process, without combustion.

Last week, American Electric Power announced plans to invest about $4 billion in a 702-megawatt project near Cheyenne, Wyoming, using Bloom’s tech. Google will buy the electricity under a 20-year agreement. Construction is expected to begin this year, with the facility fully operational by the end of 2028.

Oracle also reaffirmed that Bloom’s fuel-cell microgrid will remain the primary power source for Project Jupiter in New Mexico. Its proposed agreement with El Paso Electric would provide power for late-stage construction, initial commissioning and emergency backup. “There is no change to our plan,” Oracle said. The updates come after Bloom and Brookfield’s agreement to expand their financing framework for AI infrastructure power projects to $25 billion from $5 billion in June.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About BE?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BE has been ‘bullish’ over the past week amid ‘normal’ message volume.

BE sentiment and message volume as of October 19 | Source: Stocktwits

One user predicted, “volatile all week then up 40% on er.” Another user said, “Comeback week topped off by greater on Thursday.”

A separate user brought up Bloom’s earlier sharp rallies: “Remember when it jumped from ~$130-~$200, then $300 in just a few days? I’m getting the same feeling here.”

Another trader warned that a break in the uptrend could send shares into the $150s, while a separate earnings watchlist by a user flagged the risk that elevated expectations could produce a sell-the-news reaction.

BE stock has risen 155% year-to-date.

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