Bloom Energy’s stock jumped nearly 13% at close on Wednesday after CoreWeave’s results put the spotlight on growing power demand for AI companies.

Evercore analysts believe Bloom Energy and other power companies could benefit from CoreWeave’s optimism.

Retail traders are not buying the jump, with sentiment on Stocktwits turning from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours.

BE stock is already up about 141% this year.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) slumped more than 2% in overnight trading late Wednesday after posting its best single-day gain since late July.

BE stock jumped nearly 13% at close on Wednesday after CoreWeave Inc.’s (CRWV) results put the spotlight on growing power demand for AI companies.

However, retail traders are not buying the jump up, with sentiment on Stocktwits turning from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours on the stock which has already jumped about 141% this year.

Analyst Sees Power Being A Differentiator

In its latest earnings call, CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator said that the company already has 1.7 gigawatts of active power and is targeting 1.85 GW of active power by the end of the year.

According to a report from Barron’s, Evercore analysts believe that Bloom Energy and other power companies could stand to benefit from CoreWeave’s optimism and comments around AI power demand.

“CoreWeave’s pricing comments suggest demand continues to outpace available supply, supporting our view that speed and certainty to power will remain differentiators for the foreseeable future,” the analysts reportedly said.

Retail Is Not Convinced About BE’s Long-Term Potential

Despite the Wall Street optimism and the rising share price of Bloom Energy, retail investors are on the fence about the company’s long-term prospects.

One user said, “$BE fuel cells as a fast fix for late grid hookups look clever until the fuel bill runs every day. seems like a stopgap priced like a solution is still a stopgap, just with a bigger invoice.”

Another bearish user said, “$BE rememeber bonds were close today. Therefore market used this opportunity to push up. Based on $CRWV last night’s earnings. Of course they will sugar sweeten the conference call as their stock been down extreme. Today is up almost all sectors but cautions. This is how the rug is always pulled to us.”

A third user said, “$BE brace for the slide into 150s.”

BE stock last closed at $204.63.

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