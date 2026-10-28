Retail traders focused on BigBear.ai’s revenue growth, stronger margins, rising backlog, and higher outlook.

BigBear.ai’s Q3 revenue rose 31% to $43.6 million, while gross margin improved to 31.2%.

However, the company reported a $0.19 per-share loss, largely due to a $76.7 million noncash goodwill impairment charge.

BigBear.ai’s backlog grew 22% to $330 million, supported by more than 45 contract wins in Q2 and Q3.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) stock fell overnight as investors weighed a wider third-quarter loss against 31% revenue growth, stronger margins and a higher 2026 outlook. Retail traders stayed focused on the company’s growth, shrugging off profit concerns as a rising backlog and growing demand for its AI platform offered hope.

BigBear stock traded over 3% lower overnight, ahead of Wednesday.

BigBear.ai Posts Revenue Growth And Higher Forecast

BigBear.ai posted $43.6 million in revenue in Q3, up 31% year-on-year. Gross margin improved to 31.2% from 22.4% a year earlier, up 8.78 percentage points.

Speaking during the Q3 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Sean Ricker said the company's generative AI platform was a major contributor to the increase. The technology came from Ask Sage, which BigBear.ai acquired in December last year.

Despite stronger revenue and margins, BigBear.ai posted a net loss of $91.9 million, or $0.19 per share, compared with net income of $2.5 million a year earlier. The bottom-line figure missed analysts' consensus of a $0.06 per share loss, according to Fiscal.ai.

“We recorded a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $76.7 million or $0.16 per share in the third quarter of 2026, which was the primary driver of our net loss of $91.9 million or $0.19 per share this quarter,” said Ricker.

Contract Wins Boost BigBear.ai’s Backlog

BigBear.ai’s backlog rose 22% from the previous quarter to $330 million by the end of September. CEO Kevin McAleenan said new deals and renewed contracts show that more customers want AI tools for real-world operations.

“Combining Q2 and Q3, we have announced more than 45 new contract wins in multiple markets, demonstrating that we are gaining significant traction across the board. In our Q3 wins, we secured 2 substantial subcontracts centered on Homeland and Border Security: one on SAIC's team and the other partnering with Unison. Both extend our long-standing work supporting U.S.”

BigBear.ai expects 2026 revenue of $150 million to $165 million, a 5% increase at its midpoint versus the prior outlook.

What Are BBAI Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’.

A user said, “Beat estimates. Debt free going into 2027. New contract wins. Improving financials. Accelerating revenue growth. The sky is not falling as the leadup fear-induced selling had believed. Demand is increasing for their offerings. Sentiment should recover based on these improvements vs the estimates.”

Another user said, “Goodwill impairment sounds benign. Clever accounting term for rather large blunder. I remain focused on Big Bear's growth, but they have not made it easy this year.”

A third user remained optimistic about BigBear.ai’s improving business, but the company has yet to demonstrate a clear path to profitability. “If BBAI can turn this contract growth and backlog into positive EBITDA + cash flow, that’s where the real rerating can happen.”

BBAI stock has crashed 56% year-to-date.

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