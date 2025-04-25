The NBFC giant is set to consider a stock split, bonus issue, and interim dividend next week.

Bajaj Finance, India’s largest non-banking financial company, opened at a record high on Thursday before paring some gains.

The stock was trading 1% higher at 10:30 a.m. IST, continuing its stellar run of over 25% gains in the last three months alone.

Investors are betting big ahead of a major board meeting scheduled next week.

According to a regulatory filing, the Bajaj Finance board will deliberate on three key proposals: an interim dividend, a stock split with a face value of ₹2 each, and a long-awaited bonus issue.

The company’s last bonus was nearly eight years ago — in September 2016 — when it offered a 1:1 bonus to its shareholders.

These proposals will be considered alongside the company’s Q4 and FY25 financial results.

In accordance with the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI guidelines, any action will be subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Data on Stocktwits India shows retail sentiment has turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past week.

Bajaj Finance sentiment and message volume on April 24 as of 10:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

Bajaj Finance stock gained 37% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<