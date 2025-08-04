Baidu will leverage Lyft’s platform to deploy its robotaxis in the U.K. and Germany initially, starting in 2026.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Monday announced a partnership with Lyft Inc. (LYFT) to deploy its Apollo Go robotaxis across key European markets.

Baidu will leverage Lyft’s platform to deploy its robotaxis in the U.K. and Germany initially, starting in 2026. The two companies aim to expand this fleet to “thousands” of vehicles across Europe subsequently.

Baidu’s American Depository Receipts (ADR) and Lyft’s shares were both trading 3% higher in Monday’s pre-market session. Stocktwits data shows the retail sentiment around the BIDU ADR was in the ‘bearish’ territory, while investors were ‘bullish’ about the LYFT stock.

