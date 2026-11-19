CEO Eddie Wu said Alibaba Cloud's external recurring revenue grew 67%, while AI-related product revenue posted triple-digit growth for the 13th consecutive quarter.

The company reported revenue of RMB271.52 billion ($40.50 billion), roughly matching analyst estimates of $40.49 billion, according to Koyfin.

Alibaba E-commerce Group’s adjusted EBITA surged 243% to RMB38.85 billion, driven primarily by reduced losses in its China Quick Commerce business.

CFO Toby Xu said Alibaba will continue disciplined AI investments focused on returns while targeting positive free cash flow as AI monetization grows.

Alibaba Group (BABA) on Thursday reported September-quarter results, with revenue broadly in line with estimates as its AI Cloud and Compute Services business continued to gain momentum, posting 53% year-over-year growth.

However, the company reported non-GAAP diluted earnings of $1.21 per American depositary share (ADS), below analysts' estimate of $1.65, according to Koyfin. “Our full-stack AI capabilities continue to improve commercialization and delivered a strong quarter,” CEO Eddie Wu said. He added that recurring revenue from external Alibaba Cloud customers grew 67%, accelerating overall cloud revenue growth.

BABA shares were down 1.5% in premarket trading at the time of writing, after falling to a 22-month low on Wednesday, the lowest level seen since January 2025.

AI Cloud Growth Remains Strong, But Spending Weighs On Cash Flow

The company reported revenue of RMB271.52 billion ($40.50 billion), roughly matching analyst estimates of $40.49 billion, according to Koyfin data. Meanwhile, AI Cloud and Compute Services revenue reached RMB60.97 billion ($9.09 billion), up 53% year-over-year.

AI-related product revenue reached RMB17.92 billion ($2.67 billion), marking its 13th consecutive quarter of triple-digit year-over-year growth. Alibaba said demand for its AI and cloud services was broadening beyond AI labs, with customers across the internet, automotive, financial services and biotechnology sectors expanding their use of its services.

However, the expansion of its AI infrastructure continued to weigh on cash generation. Capital expenditure rose 60% year-over-year , as Alibaba increased investment in computing capacity to meet customer demand. Free cash flow was an outflow of RMB34.47 billion ($5.14 billion), compared with an outflow of RMB21.84 billion in the year-ago quarter. The company attributed the wider outflow mainly to higher cloud infrastructure expenditure.

Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu said Alibaba would continue investing in AI capabilities while focusing on returns. “As AI monetization continues to ramp up, we will maintain disciplined investments in AI capabilities with a focus on return on invested capital while targeting to achieve positive free cash flow,” he said.

E-Commerce Profitability Improves

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) for Alibaba E-commerce Group rose 243% year over year to RMB38.85 billion. The company attributed the increase primarily to a significant reduction in losses at its China Quick Commerce business.

Taobao Instant Commerce continued to improve its unit economics quarter over quarter while maintaining market share, Alibaba said. However, customer management revenue, which includes marketing and commission-related revenue from merchants, declined 5%. Excluding the revenue impact of the company's new business development program, it would have increased 1% on a like-for-like basis.

How Retail Views BABA

Retail sentiment surrounding the stock on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. BABA was also one of the platform's trending tickers at the time of writing.

BABA shares have dropped over 42% year-to-date.

(Exchange Rate US$1 = RMB 6.705)

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