Azitra stated that its data showed positive outcomes as the company advances towards a first-in-human clinical trial of the skin disorder.

The company noted that ichthyosis vulgaris impacts 1.3 million people in the U.S., who have no treatment options apart from managing the symptoms.

Some of the symptoms of ichthyosis vulgaris include severe dry skin and scales, which can appear on the face, back of the arms, legs, back, or stomach.

Azitra Inc. (AZTR) on Monday announced positive preclinical data for its ATR-01 program, which is designed to treat ichthyosis vulgaris, a skin disorder that most often appears in early childhood.

Ichthyosis Vulgaris Affects 1.3 Million People In The U.S.

“We are optimistic that this innovative, topically delivered treatment option has the potential to directly address the disease pathophysiology. We look forward to further updates on this program in 2026, including details around a path to first-in-human studies." – Francisco Salva, CEO, Azitra

Azitra shares soared more than 56% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

What Is Ichthyosis Vulgaris?

Ichthyosis vulgaris is a common skin disorder that causes dry, scaly skin. Some of the symptoms include severe dry skin and scales, which can appear on the face, back of the arms, legs, back, or the stomach, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Some of the options available to manage these symptoms include frequent moisturization using topical exfoliants or oral retinoids in severe cases.

