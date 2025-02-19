Axsome Therapeutics Stock Slips On Q4 Profit Miss, But Retail Takes It In Stride

CEO Herriot Tabuteau struck an optimistic tone, citing strong commercial growth, a rapidly advancing pipeline, and the recent U.S. approval of Symbravo for migraine treatment.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Slips On Q4 Profit Miss, But Retail Takes It In Stride
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares dipped over 2% on Tuesday — their worst session in nearly two weeks — after the company posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.

The biotech firm reported an adjusted fourth-quarter (Q4) loss of $1.54 per share, missing estimates of $1.00 per share, while revenue of $118.8 million slightly topped the consensus of $117.84 million. 

Despite the earnings miss, Axsome's CEO Herriot Tabuteau struck an optimistic tone, citing strong commercial growth, a rapidly advancing pipeline, and the recent U.S. approval of Symbravo for migraine treatment.

"With potentially five marketed products across six CNS indications of great unmet need over the next 12-18 months, we are well positioned to continue delivering innovative new medicines to patients and significant near- and long-term value to shareholders," Tabuteau said. 

The company also stated that its cash reserves are sufficient to fund operations until reaching cash flow positivity.

AXSM sentiment and message volume Feb 18.png AXSM sentiment and message volume Feb 18 | source: Stocktwits

Retail traders on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' post-earnings, with message volume climbing. 

One user dismissed concerns over the earnings miss, noting Axsome's long-term growth.

Another emphasized the company's strong balance sheet and promising pipeline.

Axsome said its cash and cash equivalents totaled $315.4 million at the end of last year, compared to $386.2 million a year earlier.

Truist Securities reportedly raised its price target on Axsome to $200 from $190, maintaining a 'Buy' rating. 

Last week, Wells Fargo highlighted Axsome's Auvelity patent settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) as a key de-risking event, according to The Fly. 

It said the IP overhang is lifted, and visibility into a second growth phase is improving with the approval of Symbravo and positive Alzheimer's data for AXS-05. 

The research firm sees further upside in 2025, driven by commercial performance and data readouts of its sleep disorder treatment, solriamfetol.

Axsome shares are up more than 50% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Restaurant Brands Seizes Full Control Of Burger King China In $158M Deal: Retail Stays Bullish

Restaurant Brands Seizes Full Control Of Burger King China In $158M Deal: Retail Stays Bullish

Strategy Stock Sinks On $2B Debt Plan To Buy More Bitcoin: Retail Frustrations Linger

Strategy Stock Sinks On $2B Debt Plan To Buy More Bitcoin: Retail Frustrations Linger

Meta Stock Snaps 20-Session Winning Streak Despite Scheduling LlamaCon: Retail Mood Stuck In Bearish Territory

Meta Stock Snaps 20-Session Winning Streak Despite Scheduling LlamaCon: Retail Mood Stuck In Bearish Territory

Super Micro Stock Breaks Above Key Technical Level For First Time In 7 Months: Retail’s Firmly Bullish

Super Micro Stock Breaks Above Key Technical Level For First Time In 7 Months: Retail’s Firmly Bullish

SoundHound AI Stock Recovers From Sell-Off Triggered By Nvidia Exit: Retail Gets More Bullish

SoundHound AI Stock Recovers From Sell-Off Triggered By Nvidia Exit: Retail Gets More Bullish

Recent Stories

Rising fraud cases in real estate: What buyers and sellers must know AJR

Rising fraud cases in real estate: What buyers and sellers must know

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: 10 Powerful quotes to honor the great Maratha leader NTI

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: 10 Powerful quotes to honor the great Maratha leader

RVNL, NHPC to L&T: Best 8 stocks to watch on February 19 NTI

RVNL, NHPC to L&T: Best 8 stocks to watch on February 19

Pope Francis diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, Vatican confirms condition is 'complex' anr

Pope Francis diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, Vatican confirms condition is 'complex'

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain expected in West Bengal? Check HERE ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain expected in West Bengal? Check HERE

Recent Videos

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon