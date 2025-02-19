Axsome Therapeutics Stock Slips On Q4 Profit Miss, But Retail Takes It In Stride
Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares dipped over 2% on Tuesday — their worst session in nearly two weeks — after the company posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.
The biotech firm reported an adjusted fourth-quarter (Q4) loss of $1.54 per share, missing estimates of $1.00 per share, while revenue of $118.8 million slightly topped the consensus of $117.84 million.
Despite the earnings miss, Axsome's CEO Herriot Tabuteau struck an optimistic tone, citing strong commercial growth, a rapidly advancing pipeline, and the recent U.S. approval of Symbravo for migraine treatment.
"With potentially five marketed products across six CNS indications of great unmet need over the next 12-18 months, we are well positioned to continue delivering innovative new medicines to patients and significant near- and long-term value to shareholders," Tabuteau said.
The company also stated that its cash reserves are sufficient to fund operations until reaching cash flow positivity.AXSM sentiment and message volume Feb 18 | source: Stocktwits
Retail traders on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' post-earnings, with message volume climbing.
One user dismissed concerns over the earnings miss, noting Axsome's long-term growth.
Another emphasized the company's strong balance sheet and promising pipeline.
Axsome said its cash and cash equivalents totaled $315.4 million at the end of last year, compared to $386.2 million a year earlier.
Truist Securities reportedly raised its price target on Axsome to $200 from $190, maintaining a 'Buy' rating.
Last week, Wells Fargo highlighted Axsome's Auvelity patent settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) as a key de-risking event, according to The Fly.
It said the IP overhang is lifted, and visibility into a second growth phase is improving with the approval of Symbravo and positive Alzheimer's data for AXS-05.
The research firm sees further upside in 2025, driven by commercial performance and data readouts of its sleep disorder treatment, solriamfetol.
Axsome shares are up more than 50% year-to-date.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<