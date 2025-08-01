Axelar’s Interchain Token Service now funnels assets from 80+ chains directly onto Hyperliquid, turning cross-chain deposits into a one-click affair.

Hyperliquid’s (HYPE) order book already trades like a caffeinated CEX - now Axelar (AXL) is wiring that speed into the rest of crypto.

The new integration pipes HyperCore and HyperEVM into Axelar’s Interchain Token Service, handing token issuers a one-click on-ramp to 80-plus blockchains and handing traders a single venue that doesn’t care where their coins were born.

Translation for degens: instead of bridging ALTCOIN from Arbitrum (ARB) to some sketchy side bridge, waiting 30 minutes, signing three transactions, and praying, you’ll mint a multichain version once, shoot it straight into Hyperliquid, and start levering up before the price chart redraws.

Fullport (the fresh Axelar-built portal) handles USDC deposits from Ethereum, Solana, Base, Avalanche, you name it, and settles them on Hyperliquid in seconds. Sitting in private beta now; public release coming once the team is sure nobody can reroute your coins to their mom’s wallet.

Token teams win, too. Want your shiny new governance coin listed on HyperCore? Deploy it with Axelar ITS, flick a switch, and Interop Labs will line up listing and liquidity. No bespoke bridge contracts, no chain-specific wrappers, and no “sorry, our perps oracle only speaks EVM.”

Hyperliquid volumes doubled in Q2 even without easy cross-chain on-ramps (probably aided by @JamesWynn's massive trading and losses, but you can read about that in the Litepaper).

Add seamless deposits and listings, and it could poach serious flow from DYDX, GMX, and the CEXs everyone pretends to hate. Liquidity begets liquidity; market makers follow wherever fees and latency disappear.

Caveats? Sure. Fast bridges still rely on relayers, ZK proofs, and humans writing hopefully bug-free code. But Axelar has a decent security résumé, and the alternative is pretending Inter-chain DeFi will magically consolidate on a single L2. Good luck with that.

Hyperliquid just strapped an 80-chain fire hose to its matching engine. If you trade perps, your next collateral deposit might skip the bridge queue and teleport straight to the book.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<