Broadcom disclosed in an SEC filing that it will develop and supply the iPhone maker with a range of custom ASIC chips.

The chip supply deal between the two companies will last through 2031.

The supply deal comes about two weeks after Apple raised the prices of its Macs, iPads, HomePods, and Apple TVs globally.

Last week, Micron struck a long-term deal with General Motors to supply chips for its vehicles.

Shares of chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO) drew significant investor attention on Monday after Silicon Valley giant Apple (AAPL) signed a long-term pact with the company to secure its chip supply amid a shortage of semiconductor components due to AI demand.

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At the time of writing, AVGO shares were up nearly 5% and among the top ten trending tickers on Stocktwits.

AAPL Secures Chip Supply with AVGO

Broadcom said it will develop and supply Apple with a range of custom ASIC chips through 2031, building on its long-standing technology collaboration.

The move comes about two weeks after Apple raised the prices of its Macs, iPads, HomePods, and Apple TVs globally to offset higher costs of memory and storage components. In the U.S., prices for Apple’s products, excluding the iPhone, have gone up by anywhere from $30 to $1,300.

Apple Early To Secure Chip Supply

Apple is the latest among notable U.S. corporations to secure a steady supply of chips as demand continues to intensify. Last week, Micron struck a long-term deal with General Motors to supply chips for its vehicles, as automakers increasingly integrate tech and AI capabilities into modern vehicles.

The AI demand has sent chip stocks higher in the first half of 2026, outpacing the “Mag 7,” more than half of which are hyperscalers, who have spent hundreds of billions of dollars to stay ahead in the race. Goldman Sachs recently said the markets now see companies generating returns from AI investments as attractive, while expressing doubts about those who spend.

What Retail Traders Think About AVGO And AAPL

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward both stocks remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform said the extended partnership reinforces Apple’s strategy of locking in long-term supply agreements with key chipmakers.

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AVGO shares have gained 34% so far this year, while AAPL has climbed 45%, outperforming the S&P 500.

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