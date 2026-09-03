Broadcom posted strong third-quarter growth fueled by artificial intelligence demand, but fourth-quarter revenue forecast missed Wall Street's highest expectations.

Q3 revenue jumped 86% year-over-year to $29.6 billion, while adjusted earnings reached $3.32 per share, topping Wall Street projections.

AI semiconductor sales skyrocketed 221% from the prior-year period to $16.7 billion.

The chipmaker guided Q4 revenue to roughly $34.8 billion; despite 93% year-over-year growth, the target lagged behind aggressive high-end estimates.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) delivered a strong third-quarter financial performance for fiscal 2026, pushed upward by surging demand for custom artificial intelligence processors and networking components, but its Q4 guidance fell short of expectations.

For the three-month period ending August 2, overall company sales grew 86% year-over-year to $29.6 billion, narrowly beating consensus Wall Street estimates of $29.4 billion, while adjusted net income climbed to $3.32 per share, surpassing analyst predictions of $3.23 per share.

The technology giant's growth was primarily driven by its Semiconductor Solutions business, where sales surged to $20.8 billion. Within that division, AI semiconductor revenue surged 221% year-on-year to $16.7 billion, beating average market projections of $15.9 billion. Revenue from its Infrastructure Software unit rose 29% to $8.8 billion.

AVGO stock slipped nearly 4% after-hours on Wednesday. Investors are becoming increasingly demanding of AI chipmakers and hyperscalers, expecting companies to beat analyst expectations by a much wider margin as the AI buildout continues to gather steam.

Competitive Landscape And Industry Expansion

Broadcom has emerged as a crucial alternative to Nvidia (NVDA) in the AI hardware marketplace by co-developing specialized custom chips—known as application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs)—with major technology companies like Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL).

To help finance the massive capital investments required for next-generation compute power, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan has established strategic private funding partnerships.

Collaborations with investment managers such as Apollo Global Management Inc. and Blackstone Inc. (BX) aim to finance over 20 gigawatts of computing power to support large-scale AI deployment.

However, the company faces intensifying market rivalries. Competing custom design suppliers, including Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) and MediaTek Inc., are expanding their partnerships with major cloud providers, creating a challenging environment to sustain hyper-growth.

Broadcom’s Q4 Outlook Falls Short

Looking ahead to the fourth fiscal quarter, Broadcom projects total consolidated revenue of about $34.8 billion. While this forecast reflects a 93% surge from the same period last year, it missed the consensus estimate of $35 billion, with some Wall Street predictions exceeding $37 billion.

The company expects AI-related semiconductor revenue to accelerate further to $21.7 billion during the fourth quarter. Additionally, Broadcom expects to maintain an adjusted non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 66% of overall projected sales.

AVGO Stock: Stocktwits Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish,’ with ‘high' message volumes.

A user expressed bullishness, saying the earnings were strong, but raised concerns about sky-high expectations.

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AVGO stock has gained 5.3% year-to-date.

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