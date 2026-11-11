The company is also expanding its AMD-based rack-scale offerings with the Helios and Helion platforms, though it didn’t disclose shipment volumes, orders, or expected revenue.

Supermicro said the H15 systems offer up to 33% more processor cores and 2.6 times the memory bandwidth of the previous generation.

The company's 2U Hyper and CloudDC server platforms also achieved multiple SPEC CPU benchmark world records.

SMCI raised its 2027 revenue outlook to between $72 billion and $82 billion, up from its previous forecast of $65 billion to $72 billion.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) announced Wednesday that it has begun shipping its H15 generation servers powered by Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) sixth-generation EPYC 9006 processors.

The servers are designed for cloud computing, high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) inference and agentic AI applications, where AI systems carry out tasks involving multiple steps.

The announcement follows AMD's launch of its sixth-generation EPYC server processors on Tuesday. At the time of this writing, SMCI stock was trading over 6% higher.

What Supermicro's New Servers Offer

Supermicro said its H15 systems offer up to 33% more processor cores, twice the PCIe bandwidth and 2.6 times the memory bandwidth of previous-generation systems.

Supermicro said its AMD-powered infrastructure delivers up to 1.8 times as many tokens per second for frontier-model host nodes compared with previous-generation AMD CPUs. Tokens are units of information processed by AI models.

Supermicro said its 2U Hyper and CloudDC server platforms also achieved multiple SPEC CPU benchmark world records.

The H15 portfolio includes more than 20 systems designed for different computing requirements, including enterprise applications, cloud services and data-intensive workloads.

Supermicro Expands AMD-Powered AI Infrastructure

Supermicro is also expanding its rack-scale infrastructure offerings through two platforms developed in collaboration with AMD.

Helios uses AMD Instinct MI455X graphics processing units (GPUs) for large-scale AI training and inference, while Helion is built around sixth-generation EPYC processors for compute-intensive applications.

Both platforms are designed to work with Supermicro's Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS), which combines computing, networking and cooling infrastructure.

The company did not disclose shipment volumes, customer orders or expected revenue from the new servers.

Susquehanna Maintains Negative Rating

Susquehanna on Tuesday raised its price target on SMCI stock to $18 from $15 while maintaining a ‘Negative’ rating, according to The Fly. The firm updated its estimates following Supermicro's fiscal first-quarter results but retained its negative outlook due to valuation concerns.

Supermicro reported revenue of $19.9 billion for the quarter ended September 30, topping FiscalAI’s consensus estimate of $16.3 billion.

However, gross margin declined sequentially to 12.7% from 17.5%. Management attributed the decline primarily to a greater share of large-scale AI deployments, which carry lower gross margins than enterprise and channel sales.

Supermicro expects fiscal 2027 revenue of $72 billion to $82 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $65 billion to $72 billion.

What Retail Thinks About SMCI Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around SMCI stock flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago.

SMCI stock retail sentiment on November 11, as of 10:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, SMCI stock has fallen over 4%. By comparison, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT), which holds Super Micro shares, has risen over 19% during this period.

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