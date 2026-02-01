According to a Reuters report, a filing with the Manhattan federal court said that AT&T had refused the shareholder vote that would have required it to reveal the race, ethnicity and gender composition of its workforce.

According to a report from Reuters, a filing with the Manhattan federal court said that AT&T had refused the vote that would have required the company to reveal the race, ethnicity and gender composition of its 133,000-person workforce.

AT&T had reportedly cited a policy change from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from November, which allowed companies on a "reasonable basis" to reject shareholder proposals. The funds claimed that the SEC regulations were not an excuse for the telecommunications company to block the vote.

Shares of T were up 0.3% at the time of writing.

