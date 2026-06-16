The company confirmed that the satellites are secured inside a SpaceX Falcon 9 for a June 17 liftoff from Cape Canaveral.

BlueBirds 8-10 are expected to expand AST's direct-to-device network and nearly double speeds versus earlier satellites.

Investors are also watching Japan's $1 billion J-LEO project, where ASTS and SpaceX-backed groups are among the leading contenders.

Despite losing BlueBird 7 in April, AST says it remains on track to deploy 45 satellites this year.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile slipped over 1% overnight late Monday even as the company hit a key pre-launch milestone, announcing that BlueBird satellites 8, 9 and 10 have been encapsulated inside a SpaceX Falcon 9 fairing ahead of a scheduled June 17 liftoff.

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ASTS stock jumped over 6% on Monday to end the session at $87.57.

BlueBird 8-10 Ready For Falcon 9 Launch

In a post on X, AST SpaceMobile said, "Encapsulation complete," confirming that the three satellites are now secured inside Falcon 9 and ready for launch. The company highlighted the mission's stacked configuration, which uses advanced carbon-fiber structures to withstand ascent forces "comparable to carrying a fully loaded space shuttle orbiter during launch." "Next stop: launch," AST added.

The launch, scheduled from Cape Canaveral, Florida, will carry BlueBirds 8, 9, and 10 into orbit as AST SpaceMobile continues to build “the first and only” space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly from everyday smartphones.

The satellites are expected to expand the company's direct-to-device constellation while delivering nearly double the peak data speeds of its initial Block 1 BlueBird satellites. Earlier this year, AST reported download speeds of 98.9 Mbps directly to standard, unmodified smartphones.

"Our upcoming launch marks another important milestone as we continue advancing the deployment of our space-based cellular broadband network," President Scott Wisniewski said. Like BlueBird 6, the new satellites feature deployable arrays measuring 2,400 square feet, making them among the largest commercial communications arrays ever deployed in low-Earth orbit.

Japan Satellite Bid And SpaceX Rally Boost ASTS

The launch preparations come as investors also closely watch Japan's J-LEO satellite communications initiative, a 150 billion yen ($1 billion) project to create a domestically controlled direct-to-cell satellite network. According to Japanese media reports, a Rakuten Mobile-AST SpaceMobile alliance and a KDDI-SpaceX consortium have emerged as the leading contenders for the award. The winning operator is expected to provide nationwide smartphone connectivity, including during disasters and emergencies, by 2029.

A decision is expected before the end of June, making the upcoming BlueBird launch another closely watched catalyst for AST investors.

The latest update also comes amid growing enthusiasm across the space sector after SpaceX's blockbuster stock market debut. SpaceX shares surged 20% in their second trading session, pushing the company's market cap above $2.5 trillion and adding $420 billion in value in a single day.

ASTS On Track For 45-Satellite Goal

AST's latest deployment campaign comes after the loss of BlueBird 7 in April, due to an upper-stage anomaly during Blue Origin's third New Glenn mission. While the setback heightened investor scrutiny of AST's deployment schedule, the space firm has emphasized that it is not dependent on a single launch provider and maintains relationships with both SpaceX and Blue Origin.

CEO Abel Avellan recently said AST remains "on target" to deploy 45 satellites this year despite launch risks and growing competition in the direct-to-device market.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 494% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of June 15 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “If the launch and deployment is successful, you will no longer be able to buy this below 100 excluding a depression. This is it people! 80s will belong in the history books like the 20s and 40s.”

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Another user said, “Space sector is finally getting the institutional respect it deserves thanks to the SpaceX debut. AST SpaceMobile and Rocket Lab are holding key support lines. Adding exposure on pullbacks. This multi-year satellite trend is just getting started.”

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ASTS stock has surged 128% over the past year.

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